HYDERABAD: Handcrafted silver jewellery is back in fashion and is especially the first love for Telanganites, says Alpa Desai, who launched her new store Mahaveer Pearls – The Jewellery Studio at Babukhan Estate in Basheerbagh on Sunday. A jewellery designer by choice, Alpa says she has gained experience and proficiency designing baubles at the flagship store in Abids and she has enjoyed doing it for the last 15 years. “Aruna buys our imitation jewellery and retails at several places. Both of us love silver and we decided to start one.

Many silver stores sell glasses and cups made of the metal, but few of them have an exclusive outlet selling earrings, neckpieces, bangles and finger rings, she says. “In course of my research for silverware, I realised that Telangana women love it and most photographs of 50 or 60 years have shown women wearing it. I thought it was time to revive it.” Alpa says that her karigars (artistans) have been sent on training to Ahmedabad (to learn Pachi work), Mumbai and Kolkata to learn the silver work.

“Oxidised silver jewellery is a big hit with teens and millennials who wear western apparel. That’s why we also plan to retail on Instagram and through our Facebook page,” she says. Tollywood stars Shanoor Sana and Adity Myakal along with other accomplished women such as designer Manga Reddy, Kavitha Reddy, dancer and Yoga trainer Dr Tejaswini Manogna in the city inaugurated the store on Sunday.