LONDON: There is a new kid in the fashion block – Vagina Wigs.

New York Fashion Week has brought the bizarre statement accessory to the forefront of the fashion scene.

A bevy of models walked the runway adorned in vagina wigs to present designer Kaimin’s 2018 Spring / Summer collection, ‘Oriental Garden’.

The South Korean designer is known for dressing the likes of Bjork and Lady Gaga in the past, flashed his new collection on the ramp which featured studded blazers, iridescent raincoats, and tulle bodysuits among others).

The wigs are tiny spiked hair extensions, made to look like mini Mohawks pointing out of crotch area.

Also known as merkins, the wigs were worn by prostitutes in the 1600s for various health reasons.

After being featured on one of the biggest platforms for fashion trends, the wigs drove Twitterati baffled.

A user wrote, “W H Y ?”

Another user tweeted, "Look who actually started a trend. https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2018/02/16/these-nyfw-vagina-wigs-speak-for-themselves/amp/ … @OfficialKat @BethBehrs @JENCOOLIDGE #2brokegirls #vaginawigs".

One wrote, "I see that the new fashion at #LFW is a vagina wig. FFS for years women have been whipping off their lady gardens & now we have to pay to put it back on. That is consumerism gone totally bonkers. Save money ladies, don't wax, save twice! #vaginawigs".