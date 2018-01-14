NEW DELHI: After 40, it is very important for a woman to choose the right skin care regime and make-up. Always hydrate your skin before applying the foundation and opt for peach or pink blush, says experts.



Make-up artists Bhumika Bahri and Niti Luthra have listed down some techniques for women above the age of 40.



* Skincare as an investment: Investing in good skin care routine is the first step towards enhancing your skin. As we touch 40 our skin becomes dry and wrinkles start to appear. A good moisturizer and anti-aging serum will revive your skin.



* Prep and prime: The skin should be prepped properly for an even base. Primer plays an important role for a lesser base. Use concealer and contouring for a defined base.



* Balanced skin tone: Foundation with hydrating formulas work best after 40 as the skin becomes thin and makes the complexion dull. Hydrating foundation brings back the colour of the skin. Liquid formulas work best as it will not settle in the fine lines. Warm colours and yellow undertones balances the skin tone.



* Peach or pink blush: Women above 40 years of age are advised to use peach and pink blush to add colour to their skin. It will add natural healthy glow to the cheekbones.



*Enhance your eyes: Eye shadows should be of warm tones. Using matte browns or neutral toned eye shadows would define the eyes. Use kohl or gel eyeliner along with mascara to give a softer look.



*Fuller lips: As we age our lips become thin and dry. Using lip liner would give fuller lip effect. Matte lipsticks with a dab of gloss in the center will give plumpness to the lips. Light and bright shades should be used as per the skin tone.

