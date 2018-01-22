Available for both men and women, these new boots will be released to public in autumn. (Twitter/MCR Fashion Industry)

LONDON: Ugg, a famous footwear company, released a new bold design of thigh-high boot.

Known for its sheepskin boots, the company revealed its new product at Paris Fashion Week.

While many brands shy away from combining comfort with fashion, Ugg came up with a design which meets both the criteria. According to The Mirror, this new design became a ‘must-have’ pair of boots for people staying in harshly cold regions.

The creature-comfort boots for frigid weather were loved by men and women alike. Even celebrities have not shied away from donning a pair on different occasions.

Thanks to its fleece lining and thick sheepskin leather exterior, the insulation kept feet warm and toasty. But it seems, Ugg has taken it to another level. No longer sticking to just feet, new Ugg boots are in to provide warmth to your legs as well.

The new boots are a part of a collaborative production line with Y/Project. It is available in a number of different colours from tan to brown to white. Their effective cost is yet to be announced.

The new design, while an epitome of toasty warm comfort, has raised a few eyebrows.

However, Ugg lovers have shown their love for the product already.

Available for both men and women, these new boots will be released to public in autumn.