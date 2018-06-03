Home Lifestyle Fashion

Seiko’s slim pickings

Japanese watch brand, Grand Seiko, has expanded its women’s range with an all new automatic calibre.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese watch brand, Grand Seiko, has expanded its women’s range with an all new automatic calibre. A  limited edition of 50 pieces, the Caliber 9S25 is designed to offer both a slim profile and a high level of performance.

Like all other Grand Seiko mechanical watches, this watch is made and assembled by hand at the Shizukuishi Watch Studio in Morioka. Just 4.49 mm in height, it has the strength to deliver a 50-hour power reserve and a precision of +8 to -3 seconds a day, which is a tangible testimony to the brand’s innovative engineering. Using Grand Seiko’s most advanced technologies, it includes the latest 610 alloy for the balance spring and MEMS engineering for the pallet fork, escapement wheel and other key components.

The gear train layout is entirely new as is profile of the teeth on each gear to ensure maximum energy efficiency. The escapement wheel has a new design that is lighter but still robust and designed for maximum durability. It is an eight-beat calibre with 33 jewels.

Hidden within the movement is the escapement wheel which is made in the shape of a five-petal flower and, beneath the oscillating weight, the elegant lines of the bridges flow like a stream that can be glimpsed as the weight moves back and forth. Similarly, the additional strap has a white textured surface with a grosgrain pattern but behind it lies a second and hidden layer, made of fine crocodile leather.
The watch’s approximate recommended retail price in India is `25,75,072.

