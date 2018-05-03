Back with a bang

By Express News Service

Summer 2018 is all about hot makeover trends. Buzzing with brunches, parties and staycation, the season is all about looking your best with breezy hairstyles. Fitting this requirement perfectly is the evergreen bangs. Bangs are making a comeback this summer.

Curtain Bangs

Jennifer Lopez’s Curtain bangs will always continue to be a major hair trend. The classic looking curtains bangs are cut in an inverted ‘V’ shape with the hair on either side, brushing the tip of one’s cheekbones. The hair can be partitioned to either side. For those with oval and square-shaped faces, the curtain bangs style would be ideal as this fringe softens sharp features and prominent jaw lines. Ironing or blow-drying the bangs can help achieve a sleek look. Soft loose curls, sleek straight hair or even beachy waves can be best paired along with curtain bangs. One can also opt for an updo or even a high ponytail to help keep the look casual yet chic.

Playful Blunt Bangs

From Jessica Alba to Zoey Deschannel rocking the blunt bangs, this style is known to create a softer look for oval-shaped faces. Blunt bangs cuts straight across one’s forehead, grazing the eyebrows and can be further intensified with keeping the length longer till the eyelids. Besides adding drama, this hairdo is also a fun look for all occasions.

For those yearning the retro look, one can curl the bangs inwards. Blunt Bangs draw focus to the eyes and make one look doe-eyed. This bangs style suits those with straight and wavy and curly hair. To achieve the ideal look, blow dry the hair after ironing the bangs, to create bounce and movement, and add sheen to the hair.

Side Swept Bangs

Whoever said, bangs are not for the fine hair, will certainly be swept off their feet with the elegant, graceful side swept bangs. Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone sported this much loved look. One with any face shape and any hair length can carry off this style. Those with thick hair can experiment with loud colours with gradual side sweep of the bangs while covering one eye. The bangs help in making the hair length appear longer and voluminous. Those with thinner hair, opt for a more subtle side sweep. Side sweeps look great with straight, wavy or even coloured hair.

Arun Babu (Cluster Coach), Roger Peter Ross (Expert) and Kavitha Sen (Senior Stylist) from green trends Unisex Hair & Style Salon