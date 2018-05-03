‘There is no other city which stands parallel to Chennai’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sruti Ashok is a graphic designer turned accessories designer. She set up her brand, INAI, to design handcrafted leather bags and accessories. During her leisure time, Sruti is at home cuddling her dog. An occasional half-marathon runner, Sruthi also loves to travel and explore.

What’s your Chennai connect?

I’ve lived in Chennai for most of my life. In simple words, Chennai’s my home.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

After living here for so many years, the city will still manage to surprise you every time. There’s always so much to discover and experience.

What are those things that are found here can’t be found in any part of the world?

As a food lover, I think our filter coffee, Sathyam’s butter popcorn, thayir sadam will be hard to find

anywhere else.

Your favourite hangout spot?

My favourite hangout in the city has to be Chamiers Cafe/Amethyst.

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

We have a dark complexion, and are conservative.

We don’t speak or understand Hindi.

We aren’t fashion forward.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city and why?

I would love to take the newcomers for an early morning run/walk at Marina/Bessie Beach followed by a stopover at Sangeetha for filter coffee and breakfast. And as our silks are well known across the country, they have to visit Nalli and Tulsi Silks for some fabric/sari shopping.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

If I really had to, I’d just ramble off in Tamil and that would do the trick.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Jujubi — easy (not to be confused for the sweet), and Mokkai (boring).

A Tamil movie dialogue/song which describes Chennai?

I don’t listen to many Tamil songs, but a new one that comes to mind — ‘Chennai City Gangsta’ (I can relate to it since I lived in Mumbai for a few years).

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

I would love to carry Leo’s coffee powder, and savoury items from Grand Sweets with me every time I step out of the city.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be? Why?

I don’t think that there is any other city which stands parallel to Chennai. It is unique in its own sense, people are always so welcoming and it’s one of the safest cities in India.

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

Wouldn’t define them as crazy by any means, but go on a heritage tour, visit Broken Bridge.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be?

I think we have enough statues, more trees would always be welcome.

Describe the city in your own words.

Chennai as a city is warm, easygoing and emotional, filled with immense culture and lovely people.

It is also modern and progressive.