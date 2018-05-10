Home Lifestyle Fashion

Stay cool this summer with khadi

Designer Bhavya Chawla lists a few tips on using khadi in your day to day lives.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image from Manuelle Guibal official Instagram account

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Summer brings sweat, heat, dust and more for those who commute daily to work, to college or to school. Being associated with the freedom struggle, Khadi is one of the humble fabrics which can protect you from this scorching heat so make sure you are taking full advantage of it.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik and Sunil Gupta, Founder and Director at ExportersIndia.com list a few tips on using khadi in your day to day lives.

Khadi clothing: The handspun, natural and organic fabric is ideal for Indian weather conditions and keeps the wearer cool in summer. Khadi is a skin-friendly fabric that 'breathes' and uses no chemicals in manufacturing. With the latest designs available, anyone can buy these glad rags from Voonik which is the best fashion marketplace for all women. From layered khadi kurta to handwoven khadi saree, every khadi dress is available on this platform.

Khadi soaps: The high temperatures and humidity which are characteristic of Indian summers can cause you to sweat and feel stuffy and uncomfortable, at such situations soaps made from khadi help a person to feel lightweight and breathable. Made out from natural ingredients the handmade khadi soap provides nourishment to the skin.

Khadi bags: Khadi dresses are a very common sight in summers but carrying a khadi bag is altogether different. The light weight bags are easy to use and are very spacious. They are apt for all generations, are pocket friendly and can go on any outfit.

Khadi footwear: As ethnic khadi captures the imagination of dress designers and turns out to be a favoured fabric for draping ramp models, it is not restricted to only clothing i.e. it has found space in other sectors too, like footwear. Made out of swadeshi fabric, the footwear of khadi is famous among the modern generation and carry a cool quotient with them. Indiamart which is the largest online B2B marketplace, connecting buyers with sellers, is a perfect destination if you are scouting an ethnic footwear seller in your city.

Khadi bed sheets: Khadi bed sheets might sound odd to hear but they are naturally very soft and appealing to eyes. The soothing texture of the cloth lowers the room temperature and maintains the cool home environment. Available in exotic designs, this exquisite bed sheet is available on Jaipur Fabric easily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Summer Khadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Shades of red, maroon will never go out of bridal style: Manish Malhotra

Summer dressing

Vatican bling takes center stage at new Met fashion exhibit

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018