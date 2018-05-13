Heart this art

Home Lifestyle Fashion

These artworks are a depiction of visual reality in the form of bold colours and geometrical designs.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

Art applied to everyday objects—that is the spirit of Momenti. A revolutionary, patented glass fibre that lends itself to multiple surfaces—walls, floors, furniture and fabric—its versatility combines with the art of various masters to create patterns and designs that exude art and luxury.

You can even combine the fibre with your own design to create singularly unique product that reflects your individual personality. Be it your sofa, table, floors or walls, Momenti can cover any surface in your chosen design.

Right now, the brand has launched a collection of striking abstract wall paintings. These artworks are a depiction of visual reality in the form of bold colours and geometrical designs. Available in varied sizes and patterns, the collection befits all kinds of needs and choices.

Momenti has been brought to India by Ottimo, a company located in Ghitorni in Delhi that represents some of the best known brands in Italian interiors, alongside its own in-house brand, Ottimo.

