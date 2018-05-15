Home Lifestyle Fashion

Bridal lehenga colours in vogue in 2018

This bridal season, give your wedding colour palette a makeover with fresh options.

Published: 15th May 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

A sage green outfit by Sabyasachi | Instagram

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Theres nothing more glamorous than brides who love to experiment. So, this bridal season, give your wedding colour palette a makeover with fresh options.

Shinjini Chawla, Wedding Expert at UrbanClap.com and Priyanka Mehta, Style Coach and Luxury Consultant list down some trends that one should bookmark for the bridal season this year:

  • Sage green: This unexpected shade has now found love in Indian bridal lehenga space. You can opt for a toned-down version with a mix of embroidery or can go for a gota work. Either way, this colour is a breath of fresh air in among the reds and will instantly help you stand out.

  • Rose gold: There are rose gold phones, rose gold watches and now rose gold lehengas too. Rose gold lehengas are both glamorous and elegant, which means you have one outfit that works for your bridal duties, your pheras, and then your fun reception party.

  • Ivory: The colour Ivory is regarded as a rich, royal hue due to the subtle sophistication it emotes. It is also an apt bridal colour for the brides who would like to experiment more with their make-up and jewellery. An ivory lehenga with subtle golden thread work can look alluring with a ruby or an emerald jadau polki jewellery set. A dupatta can be a traditional maroon for a more traditional function or even a translucent organza dupatta in a dusty gold shade can look extremely chic for a sangeet/mehendi function.

  • Silver grey: A silver grey lehenga with badla work or mirror work is for the more experimental brides who believe in breaking the archaic norms. Use beautiful and intricate grey benarasi brocades with silver thread work for bridal lehenga skirts. A peach brocade dupatta with silver grey lehenga with pearl and gold traditional jewellery can be the right mix of novelty and tradition. The silver grey trend has been seen burning the ramp internationally as well. I believe the Indian brides will certainly accept this trend for the coming season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Style and simplicity

Heart this art

Flight of fancy

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears