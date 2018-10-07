Argent Appeal

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

Tired of jhumkis, chandbalis and the same old hoops? Looking for chic and sleek silver jewellery that can go from dresses to denims to kurtis and kaftans? Well, there’s a new argent agent in town—Mia by Tanishq. The affordable jewellery brand by Tata, that till now dealt in 14-carat gold, has now launched a new line of fun and funky silver jewellery with a fresh, minimalist look.

The name—Sassy Silver—says it all. A big departure from the traditional Tanishq repertoire of highly priced gold and diamonds, the Mia gold range launched in 2011 is aimed at the modern, young woman looking for versatile, everyday accessories, and starts from as low as around `4,000. Now, Sassy Silver, with its stylish, easy-on-the-eye and easier-on-the-pocket pieces, aims to take the wearability and affordability quotient even further.

Created by a special team based in Bangkok that worked closely with Mia’s in-house design team here, the new silver collection consists of pendants, necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets embellished with colourful gemstones as well as detailed enamelling. There’s plenty to pick from. Like, for instance, the dramatic black and white hoops or the beautifully worked birds, bees and butterflies in multi-hued enamel. Prices are pretty too, at `2,000 onwards.

But why silver, suddenly? There’s already a glut of brands, both online and offline, that sell silver jewellery across all budget variants. So how will Mia stand out in this already crowded market? Says Bhavishya Kelappan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, “We researched and looked into the latest trends and styles that the modern woman today is trying on and then embarked on this venture. We want to be one of the few to break out of the clutter and launch a contemporary, minimalist collection that is cool, affordable and stylish. Also, we wanted to stand out from the traditional designs that silver usually comes in and this collection shows exactly that.”

The Sassy Silver series is tailor-made for fashionable women who favour modernistic styles over traditional ones, she adds. Another question that comes to mind is whether this new silver line is an attempt to boost sales by attracting younger women for whom gold and diamonds do not hold much of an attraction? “The idea here is solely to set a new style quotient for the woman who is constantly on the move. Gold and diamonds certainly hold an attraction, but we wanted to show that silver jewellery is no less in terms of style,” says Kelappan, adding, “The young, modern Indian woman of today is open to tapping new trends and designs, and Mia aims to fulfil this wish.

Our collection celebrates the little moments in a woman’s life and falls perfectly in their ‘a-treat-to-myself’ feeling. This makes it the perfect impulse-buy no woman will look back on.” And to celebrate the collection further, Mia has worked on a film series highlighting the importance of the little moments in a woman’s life.

Whether it is nailing that pitch at work, or finally making that Goa plan happen, the Sassy Silver collection comes under the #MeInAction banner that shows the little joys of ‘a-treat-to-myself’ moment a woman has. Tanishq, incidentally, is the first big jewellery brand in the country to have launched a full-fledged silver collection, perhaps in recognition of the signs of our times. As more and more millennial women buy less and less of gold, silver is indeed coming up as a sound solution.