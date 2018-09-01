Home Lifestyle Fashion

Celebrating 20 years of being ‘a cut above’ the rest

Models wearing matte black clothes and intricately done braids walked on the ramp, followed by men and women dressed in their wedding best, and then a group of women dressed in a rock aesthetic

Published: 01st September 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actress Jyotika Saravanan distributed gifts to the salon staff members  Ashwin Prasath

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Models wearing matte black clothes and intricately done braids walked on the ramp, followed by men and women dressed in their wedding best, and then a group of women dressed in a rock aesthetic completed the walk. The grand finale was a series based on nature, with models wearing headdresses and gowns that flowed onto the ramp and spilled off the stage when they turned.

Choreographed by Jeffrey Vardon and called ‘The Look’, the walk was the last event at the 20th year celebrations of ‘A Cut Above’, a beauty salon run by Rathi Nilakantan and Nina Reddy in Savera Hotel. The event held at the hotel on Thursday, saw the participation of many patrons of the salon, including the chief guest for the evening, Jyotika Saravanan.

“‘A Cut Above’ is a home away from home. Whenever I go there, I am treated in just the best way. I am very happy that this is a show put by women, with the men sitting at the back, for once. According to a popular saying, a woman is only helpless when there is wet paint on her nails, and these women are a proof of that,” said the Tamil actress, who also distributed gifts to the salon staff from the management soon after her speech.

As part of the salon’s vision, Nilakantan completed a certificate course held by Nirmala Bhatt in beautification in Australia so that she could train the women and men who work at the unisex salon. “I wanted my parlour to have a caring and friendly atmosphere, and not look like a typical one. We always use the best products, and I bring it from Malaysia. We were the first of our kind back then, and we set the trend for all the newer parlours,” Rathi said. The event ended with the models, clients, staff and friends sharing stories and laughing over drinks and dinner.

The Look
The fashion walk was choreographed by Jeffrey Vardon and called ‘The Look’. It was the last at the 20th year celebrations of ‘A Cut Above’, the beauty salon run by Rathi Nilakantan and Nina Reddy in Savera Hotel. It was held at the hotel on Thursday

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
matte black clothes models

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case