Celebrating 20 years of being ‘a cut above’ the rest

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Models wearing matte black clothes and intricately done braids walked on the ramp, followed by men and women dressed in their wedding best, and then a group of women dressed in a rock aesthetic completed the walk. The grand finale was a series based on nature, with models wearing headdresses and gowns that flowed onto the ramp and spilled off the stage when they turned.

Choreographed by Jeffrey Vardon and called ‘The Look’, the walk was the last event at the 20th year celebrations of ‘A Cut Above’, a beauty salon run by Rathi Nilakantan and Nina Reddy in Savera Hotel. The event held at the hotel on Thursday, saw the participation of many patrons of the salon, including the chief guest for the evening, Jyotika Saravanan.

“‘A Cut Above’ is a home away from home. Whenever I go there, I am treated in just the best way. I am very happy that this is a show put by women, with the men sitting at the back, for once. According to a popular saying, a woman is only helpless when there is wet paint on her nails, and these women are a proof of that,” said the Tamil actress, who also distributed gifts to the salon staff from the management soon after her speech.

As part of the salon’s vision, Nilakantan completed a certificate course held by Nirmala Bhatt in beautification in Australia so that she could train the women and men who work at the unisex salon. “I wanted my parlour to have a caring and friendly atmosphere, and not look like a typical one. We always use the best products, and I bring it from Malaysia. We were the first of our kind back then, and we set the trend for all the newer parlours,” Rathi said. The event ended with the models, clients, staff and friends sharing stories and laughing over drinks and dinner.

The Look

