Style tips to dress your kids this festival season

There is no second thought about guessing the fact that most children love vibrant colours.

Celeb kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi Khemu on Raksha Bandhan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dressing up children for a festive occasion can be a tedious task for many parents. So how about dressing them differently this time?

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Voonik, and Neha Sachar, Co-founder at Kidology, list down some options in festive dressing for children so that you don't spend time breaking your head over dressing of your children this festive season:

* Get playful with colours: There is no second thought about guessing the fact that most children love vibrant colours. Let your children be a reminder of the gaiety and fun of the festivals. Dress them up in outfits that are cheerful and vibrant while being tastefully matched. Monochromatic suits and dresses may look classy but stylish outfits that pop out are the best match for little ones.

* Comfort is the key: Festivals are about having fun, run about and playful pranks. Children on the occasion of festivals are particularly happier when they see their cousins and families together and lift the spirits of the house with their indulgence. So stick to dressing them up in comfortable festive outfits rather than heavy ornamental ones which limit their movements and cause exhaustion before they even start their play.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi Khemu dressed up on Raksha Bandhan with Sara Ali Khan (far left) and Ibrahim Ali Khan (far left). (Photo | Instagram)

* Let it be formal: Nehru jacket paired with simple shirt-trousers and dresses or gowns for the little ladies may ooze class while still keeping it festive.

* Accessorise: Festive outfits are no fun without the accessories that go with it. Spend some time to accessorize your child's outfit and give attention to detail. Girls have numerous combinations of peripherals according to the occasion while boys can jazz it up with suitable traditional headgear, watches and even matching footwear.

* Do not hesitate: The number one rule for dressing your loved ones is not to hesitate to try out a few things. If budget is not a constraint, be bold enough to look for festive inspirations from designers or a little Do it Yourself (DIY) will do wonders. Tastefully mixing and matching different aspects of fashion may result in a stand-out outfit for your next occasion and makes your kid the star of the show.

* Let them express themselves: If your child is used to picking their own outfits regularly, let them taste sensible festive fashion by asking them what they feel like wearing in the next festival. If your little one is above 8-9 years of age, it is great if you let your little one choose his or her next outfit, let them make mistakes and teach them a tip or two about dressing while making it a great occasion for bonding over festive fashion.


 

