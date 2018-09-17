Homepreneurs in the spotlight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 17th edition of the Duchess Utsav exhibition, hosted by the Duchess Club, will be held at Savera Hotel today and tomorrow. The two-day exhibition will feature women and home entrepreneurs. The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2002.

The convenor of the exhibition, Sujata Mundhra, said, “This is a platform for women entrepreneurs and homepreneurs to showcase their products and interact with customers. We chose up-and-coming brands to be displayed at the exhibition. We primarily focus on brands from the city, but we also have brands from New Delhi coming in this year.”

Clothing brands such as Labels, A Tailor’s Tale, and Meraki Studio will be featured this year. The event sponsor, Calonge, will be exhibiting handbags and shows for interested customers.

Handmade jewellery by Madhav Raghav Jewellers from Jaipur, Vummidi Anjaneyullu Jewels’ signature lines and newest works and silver jewellery from the Nagalus will be featured at the event as well.

The exhibition this year will have a GenNext Pavilion for designers from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to showcase their new fashion lines. Sharath Sundar, a NIFT graduate who went on to pursue a masters degree in fashion in Italy, will feature a linen collection for both men and women at the event.

“Exhibitions like this are important for starting brands like mine. Although I have a studio in Thiruvanmiyur, these events help me connect with my customers and meet other interested clients,” he said. His brand, Sharath Sundar, was started two months ago.

The exhibition will also have gardening, food and crockery stalls, and it caters to all ages, with

options available for millennials and middle-aged persons alike. “Many entrepreneurs like Nisha Amrish started out as a home entrepreneur at the Duchess Utsav and have launched their bands on a national level,” she added.