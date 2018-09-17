Home Lifestyle Fashion

Homepreneurs in the spotlight

The 17th edition of the Duchess Utsav exhibition, hosted by the Duchess Club, will be held at Savera Hotel today and tomorrow.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 17th edition of the Duchess Utsav exhibition, hosted by the Duchess Club, will be held at Savera Hotel today and tomorrow. The two-day exhibition will feature women and home entrepreneurs. The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2002.

The convenor of the exhibition, Sujata Mundhra, said, “This is a platform for women entrepreneurs and homepreneurs to showcase their products and interact with customers. We chose up-and-coming brands to be displayed at the exhibition. We primarily focus on brands from the city, but we also have brands from New Delhi coming in this year.”

Clothing brands such as Labels, A Tailor’s Tale, and Meraki Studio will be featured this year. The event sponsor, Calonge, will be exhibiting handbags and shows for interested customers.

Handmade jewellery by Madhav Raghav Jewellers from Jaipur, Vummidi Anjaneyullu Jewels’ signature lines and newest works and silver jewellery from the Nagalus will be featured at the event as well.

The exhibition this year will have a GenNext Pavilion for designers from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to showcase their new fashion lines. Sharath Sundar, a NIFT graduate who went on to pursue a masters degree in fashion in Italy, will feature a linen collection for both men and women at the event.

“Exhibitions like this are important for starting brands like mine. Although I have a studio in Thiruvanmiyur, these events help me connect with my customers and meet other interested clients,” he said. His brand, Sharath Sundar, was started two months ago.

The exhibition will also have gardening, food and crockery stalls, and it caters to all ages, with
options available for millennials and middle-aged persons alike. “Many entrepreneurs like Nisha Amrish started out as a home entrepreneur at the Duchess Utsav and have launched their bands on a national level,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  