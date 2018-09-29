Home Lifestyle Fashion

Keep blemishes at bay with tea tree beauty regime

Tea tree is helpful in herpetic lesions and psoriasis patients due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Spots are a signs that your skin is in need of help. Blemishes can be problematic to treat, and you might need combination of tea tree products clubbed with other skincare ranges so make sure you are following the same.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head of Training at The Body Shop India and Sonali Chaudhary, Integrative Dermatology and Cosmetology consultant at Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging centre list down some ways.

* Your morning routine starts with cleansing and toning. Picking a tea tree cleanser and toner, will help you keep skin oil-free restricting acne breakouts which lead to spots. Clarify your skin from the very beginning.

* Tea tree is helpful in herpetic lesions and psoriasis patients due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

* This is one essential oil with astringent properties which can fight this odd season. Applying tea tree oil on the infected area will do great for a clear and lush-full skin.

* While you treat your skin with tea tree hydrator or a daily solution, seal it well with a SPF for any expected damage from sun and bacteria.

* Tea tree oil should not be used without consulting a dermatologist. A lot of people are not aware that it can act as a contact allergen as it auto-oxidizes on exposure to air. Always do a test patch dose by applying 1-2 drops on an area and observe it for 24 hrs.

* Use a tea tree extract night mask to keep your skin hydrated even at night. Deep conditioning of the skin will help your skin to breathe all night, giving a supple yet hydrated skin and a spot free skin in the morning.

* Follow the tea tree beauty treatment for blemishes while dabbing tea tree oil cotton balls on to your blemish spots. Be regular for 30 days to challenge you blemish spots and feel the difference. Also, keep your body well hydrated with water and keep a separate towel to lower the bacteria transfer.

