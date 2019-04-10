Juttis signaling the charm of the captivating spring

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Their footsteps have been trotting the world over. From Europe to the Middle East; from the USA to the Caribbean, Needledust juttis have found a firm footing with their design-oriented offerings that stand tall on the pioneering philosophy of creating couture for feet. On the occasion of its new launch, a Spring Summer 2019 collection, its Founder and Creative Director, Shirin Mann Sangha, speaks to us about how Needledust continues to forge as a market leader despite several other entrants in the same segment, in the last few years.

The latest line of juttis signals the charm of the captivating spring. As the flowers dance on the tune of the crisp morning sun, the wind carries a whiff of freshness, that Needledust has chased for inspiration. “It’s hard to not be influenced by it and therefore, elements from its grandeur have been incorporated into this line,” says Sangha, adding, “3D patterns, neons, and most definitely pastels are the hot favourite in terms of trends this season. The subtle nudes and mints are juxtaposed by funky pop neon, lime neon, pink and yellow.”

Keeping a close watch on social media drifts, her team and she uses every bit of information available on what’s in vogue. Their Instagram handle has turned out to be a loyal and interactive medium to gauge demand. Having recently launched a luxury line of juttis with couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Needledust will soon be launching a Summer line with them too.

Collaborations such as these speak for the success the brand has crafted for itself. When it entered the market, there were no designer-wear juttis. Additionally, what was available was artificially created leather. “Needledust has revolutionised the way we look at handicraft, which has uplifted the Indian footwear industry in so many ways,” she says.

However, she is not immune to knock-offs that replicate the brand’s product, only reducing its design to a shoddy job of badly put together concepts. Here, social media has let her, and many others like her, down due to lack of policing and no law enforcement that comes to protect this intellectual property. But for now, she’s setting off on the right foot to channelise her energies on the brand’s bright side—welcoming spring with a cheerful promise of a glorious time.

