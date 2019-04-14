Pop goes lacoste with its keith haring collection

Express News Service By

Conceived and designed for all those who want to inject a touch of art in their life, here comes Lacoste’s new apparel collection that pays tribute to Keith Haring, the American street art genius of the 1980s. The 20th century pop culture icon was known for the simplicity of his lines, his bright colours outlined in black and his animated figures who express his energy, zest for life and spontaneity—common values shared with the French company, which pays homage to the unique vision of this pioneer who had already understood the importance of combining art and fashion.

Lacoste has delved into the artist’s oeuvre and transposed his art onto a wide range of clothing and accessories for adults and children. In line with a fashion world celebrating the return of the 1980s and the spirit of urban culture, these exclusive and original garments serve as a canvas for some legendary and timeless works by the multi-faceted American artist. A creative alchemy which generates a collection accurately reflecting the image of the two entities.

The Keith Haring X Lacoste line elegantly combines the eccentricity of an all-over print with the sobriety of iconic pictograms. Multi-coloured or in negative, the famous figures which are the painter’s hallmark spread across polo shirts, T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, dresses and swimsuits or appear on the lining of a bomber jacket, a sneaker or a reversible tote bag. For younger people, three watches are also available. The equally legendary “Barking Dog” and “Heart” drawings are displayed on a T-shirt or discretely applied on the collar of a polo shirt or the back of a tennis shoe.

The streets of New York’s East Village remember the man who used their walls the way others use a canvas. And Lacoste has decided to mark his memory with this artistic and socially conscious collection that’s available at select Lacoste stores from this month onwards, and also at www.lacoste.com.