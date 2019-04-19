Mixing creativity with finesse

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

If one were to ask you the one common thread between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani, what would your answer be? Difficult, right? All these Bollywood actresses have, at some point in their careers, worn diamond jewellery from Minawala.

With a legacy of over three-and-a-half decades, Minawala took off in 1982 as a dream which Shehzad Zaveri saw as a teenager. He forayed into jewellery making when he was just 17, thanks to his mother. She wasn’t a designer but a hands-on mom who encouraged her child to follow his heart. And following the benchmarks of design and quality his mother set up for him, Shehzad Zaveri today has a booming jewellery business, recognised globally.

“She believed in me and encouraged me. My first ever Flower & Fire collection, designed in the same year, was inspired by my own thoughts using precious and semiprecious colored stones and fiery diamonds. Later, I started capturing the imagination of my clients,” reminisces Zaveri. He soon opened his first boutique, Heera Panna, in Mumbai.

“This was the first page in my book of life which gave me a deeper understanding of design. It showed me how I had to evolve to ensure the patronage of my discerning customers. Thus started my journey with a US $1,200 and it’s continuing still. It has taken me from palatial homes of Mumbai’s Napean Sea Road to the palaces of sheikhs of UAE and into the castles of Monte Carlo,” he shares.

Minawala has three stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru and also sells through other stores globally besides online selling. Each of Minawala’s collections is inspired by a unique theme. Some quirky ranges include baby pacifiers, animal-inspired collection, space odyssey. “I love to challenge my own artistic ability and try to get better with each new collection,” says Zaveri adding he also tries to amalgamate the creativity of his designs with the feedbacks and needs of the customers. No wonder then that the pieces are lapped up by the customers, a major chunk being women.

“Jewellery is a major part of every women life. Our designs are crafted to cater to young and modern women in the 24 to 65 age group,” he says. And what about men? “The demand for men jewellery has increased in the past few years, especially during the wedding season. Nowadays, a groom prefers to wear necklace, brooches, jewelled buttons and rings to add a royal and classy touch to the outfit,” he says.

He is more into artistic and creative designing that offers something exceptional to the customers. “Each collection of our brand is inspired by unique theme. Jewellery is not fashion and trends don’t change dramatically, rather they emerge gradually and stay for a long time,” he replies when asked about the latest trends. “These days people prefer different shades of gold in dainty, minimalistic designs that women can wear on any occasion. But big pieces remain in vogue too,” he says.

When not working