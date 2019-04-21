Home Lifestyle Fashion

Couture’s Culture Connect

Designer Ritu Beri becomes Uzbekistan’s first cultural ambassador in India and is busy with a project that merges Uzbek ikat with Indian khaki

Published: 21st April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ritu Beri (Photo| Instagram)

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Designer Ritu Beri, undoubtedly the poster girl of Indian fashion in the 90s, has become the first Indian to be appointed cultural and tourism ambassador for Uzbekistan in India. “India and Uzbekistan have a lot in common, like twins living apart. I was introduced to this amazing land when the first lady of Uzbekistan came to India in October 2018 and the country’s ambassador, Farhod Arziev, invited me to present a collection for her.

I again presented a show in Uzbekistan the following month and was so inspired and fascinated by the country and their fabric—ikat—that I created a whole new collection, which I presented at the Uzbekistan Embassy in March this year. With this collaboration, I plan to explore and work towards newer opportunities for both the countries in areas related to fashion, culture, tourism, food, technology and more.”

A protégé of the French embroidery maestro, Francois Lesage, Ritu was among the first faces of Indian fashion in Europe. She launched her label in 1990 when India was still awakening to the couture era and became the first Asian designer to head a French fashion house—Jean- Louis Scherrer. “I trained with Lesage during 1994 and in 1998; I launched my maiden luxe collection in Paris. Post that I have extensively showcased around the globe in cities such as Beijing, Mauritius, New York, Washington, Morocco, Russia, Cairo and more,” she says of her fashion journey.

By her own admission, she enjoys impossible situations, putting all her efforts to bring challenges to reality. One such challenge was making khadi a fashionable fabric. The designer says, “It was not easy. No job is easy unless it’s fully thought over and conceptualised with a vision. Once you do that, the process becomes comparatively easier.” Former US president Bill Clinton and Hollywood names such as Nicole Kidman have sported her creations. But for Ritu, the sari remains a timeless fashion piece and her muse is “every woman—women who I dress, who I see, who I work with. Each woman has a journey of her own and a beautiful story to share.”

This designer, who believes that true luxury is exclusive, unique and is not easily accessible, finds My Fair Lady, one of the most fashionable films of all times. Despite the gowns and tiaras in the film, Ritu’s own idea of fashion is comfort. An admirer of Kate Moss for her innate ability to carry off anything she wears, the designer says, “I like it when people dress according to their body type and not just because it’s trending. For example, one fashion trend that absolutely makes me cringe, is socks with sandals.”

A true designer, Ritu believes exquisite craftsmanship cannot be sold at a low cost. Of late, she has kept away from showing her work at fashion weeks. “I work on an inspired mode. If there is a possibility, I will definitely look at doing it. Now, I am taken up with the amalgamation of Uzbekistan’s ikat and India’s khadi.

That’s the most inspiring trend for me right now,” she smiles. The designer set up Blessed Hearts Foundation, a charity for children, in November 2008 with the intention to uplift the condition of the less fortunate. It provides education, nourishment and healthcare support, thus a better future for children. She also runs a non-profit foundation, The Luxury League—India’s first most powerful and influential platform for branding India globally. “There is no better way to appreciate India than by celebrating India’s rich cultural legacy through its various art forms. We believe that the essence of luxury lies in our heritage,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritu Beri Farhod Arziev Jean- Louis Scherrer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp