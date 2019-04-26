Home Lifestyle Fashion

Want to beat the summer heat in style? Try these latest blunt haircuts

If you are looking to experiment with short layered haircuts that are sleek and easy to style, then this inverted bob style is the best thing to flaunt.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Summer is here and in this heat, it becomes difficult to carry long tresses. To withstand the hot weather, blunt cuts can act as a saviour for women.

Celebrity stylist Aashmeen Munjaal and Samay Dutta, Director - Noir the Luxury Blow Bar, have listed a few blunt haircuts:

  • Short blunt with front fringe: Short blunt is basically touching your earlobes. In front, you can have a deep fringe, this will give you a really cool and chic look.

  • Lob: Lob is basically the long blunt. Here the hair is shoulder touching, cut in a straight line.

  • Long layered pixie: Short hair, long pixie, it's surely an adorable combination. It's lengthy enough to play with at the front and short at the back. This can even make you look longer with short layers at the back.

  • Long blunt: Hair is kept pointed and edgy and is kept long up to the waistline. These are kept extreme straight and are cut through clippers.

  • Straight and sleek strands: If you are looking to experiment with short layered haircuts that are sleek and easy to style, then this inverted bob style is the best thing to flaunt. An angle for the front pieces and few shorter layers in the back help to complement volume and height.

