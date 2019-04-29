Auction time

By Express News Service

The hands of time are bound to slow down for this next auction, as Christie’s is set to put up a collection of rare watches for bids at the Four Seasons des Bergues in Geneva. The over 254 watches spanning early 19th-century onwards fall in the estimated price range of (Swiss Francs) CHF 2,000 to CHF 1,000,000.Expectedly, a selection of Rolex watches will feature strongly at the auction, led by two of the most sought-after models of stainless steel Paul Newman Cosmograph.

Rolex

The stunning Rolex reference 3525 steel and gold chronograph, once the property of pop art legend Andy Warhol, and sold as part of his jewellery and watch collections in New York, 1988, is on offer at CHF 200,000-300,000.

‘La Montoya’ is a newcomer among the usual suspects. On auction is a unique prototype of the first skeletonised Rolex Daytona chronograph, result of the collaboration between the Artisans de Geneve and seven-time Formula 1 race winner from Colombia, Juan Pablo Montoya. It was handed to Montoya in 2016 who wore it regularly to the races – until it’s consignment to this auction (estimate: CHF 50,000-100,000). Proceeds from the sale will go to charity..

Stelline & Padellone

The top lot of the sale with an estimate of CHF 1,000,000-2,000,000 is an exceptional pink gold Rolex reference 6062 ‘Stelline’ triple calendar with a moon phase. Its extremely limited production is estimated around 50 cased in pink gold, with only 10 sporting this star dial. It was housed in the iconic Rolex ‘Oyster’ case, and one of the only two Rolex models from the period to feature a calendar complication with a moon phase.

Patek Philippe

The top lot of the pocket watch section features the personal watch of Patek Philippe’s co-founder Jean-Adrien Philippe (1815-94) dated May 1889. It has his famous design for the two-train independent centre seconds movement (estimate: CHF 50,000-100,000). Another piece of Patek Philippe history, is Jean-Adrien’s son, Joseph Émile’s 1889 school timepiece estimated between CHF 10,000-20,000. There’s the Patek Philippe silver pocket watch presented to Pope Pius IX from the Swiss Catholics to celebrate his episcopal golden jubilee in 1877. Engraved with the Pope’s coat of arms, it is estimated at CHF 20,000-30,000. The list also includes two vintage Patek Philippe perpetual calendar watches – the reference 2499 third series from 1977 (estimate: CHF 500,000-00,000) and the reference 2497 from 1954 (estimate: CHF 160,000-260,000).