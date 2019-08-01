Home Lifestyle Fashion

Classic chintz meets retro polkas

Staying  true to its name, Shades of India’s pre-festive collection titled Afsana which means ‘story’ in Urdu weaves a story of femininity through floral prints in chintz.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

The model is wearing a satin angrakha with fine chanderi side panel paired with all over printed organza duppata with handmade metal beaded flower tassels on the corners

By ANGELAPALJOR
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Staying true to its name, Shades of India’s pre-festive collection titled Afsana which means ‘story’ in Urdu weaves a story of femininity through floral prints in chintz. “Centuries ago, these prints were exported from India to different parts of the world. However, each part had a different look and significance and it still plays a very important part in the history of textiles,” explains Creative Head Mandeep Nagi in relation to the collection.

For Afsana, the Delhi-based designer drew inspiration mainly from the chintz exported to Eastern Europe by translating and hand printing it. “What you see in this collection is a combination of beautiful flowers with the colours synonymous to what Shades does. Pastels, highlighted by bright orange, tortoise blue and metallic,” adds Nagi, who has been designing textiles for the international market and is one of the top creative brands coming out of India for the last 25 years.

Along with prints, Nagi has extended the chintz floral prints to create little bouquets of beaded flowers, strung into metals instead of a thread. “Combining the two, we have created tassels, buttons and jewellery. There is beautiful appliqué happening with hand embroidery, all in a manner that would sit and complement each other,” says Nagi, who has used polka dots and stripes to balance the floral motifs. “The use of polka dots and stripes gives a bohemian vibe,” shares Nagi, adding, “I personally like to use something classical with something fun and retro.

Polka is retro and I know people can be sceptical about it, but for me, polka can be used for a base.” She has used polka dots in entire outfits, accessorised with a scarf or a dupatta with floral prints, wear a transparent coat over it. Thus, balancing a modern look with a classical one.

The collection uses handwoven, handwoven metallic cotton, silk and organza along with fine organza silks. “We have used sheer organza for dupattas and over-layering coats on kurtas, which have not been done before. The tissue itself, which is metal and cotton is a very special fabric that we have developed, it is also handwoven is layered with silk and organza and it looks very sensual and formal and very delicate.”

Sneak-peek in the festive collection Shedding light to their most awaited festive collections, Nagi says, “The festive collections is a bit of a surprise, but it will be in Shades of India way, more embellished but a bit more formal. The colours will be deeper and darker; and fabrics are silks, tissues and silk velvets. As always, do highlight them with hand embroidery and hand skill.”

The dominating trend of the season, she says, are sustainable and lasting garments. “People are looking into buying good and looking good, and it should last them an heirloom. That is the mentality that I see, so the colours, or the works or the silhouettes that sit on your skin are very comfortable,” says she, signing off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afsana chintz delhi fashion collection
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp