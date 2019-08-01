Classic chintz meets retro polkas

ANGELAPALJOR By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Staying true to its name, Shades of India’s pre-festive collection titled Afsana which means ‘story’ in Urdu weaves a story of femininity through floral prints in chintz. “Centuries ago, these prints were exported from India to different parts of the world. However, each part had a different look and significance and it still plays a very important part in the history of textiles,” explains Creative Head Mandeep Nagi in relation to the collection.

For Afsana, the Delhi-based designer drew inspiration mainly from the chintz exported to Eastern Europe by translating and hand printing it. “What you see in this collection is a combination of beautiful flowers with the colours synonymous to what Shades does. Pastels, highlighted by bright orange, tortoise blue and metallic,” adds Nagi, who has been designing textiles for the international market and is one of the top creative brands coming out of India for the last 25 years.

Along with prints, Nagi has extended the chintz floral prints to create little bouquets of beaded flowers, strung into metals instead of a thread. “Combining the two, we have created tassels, buttons and jewellery. There is beautiful appliqué happening with hand embroidery, all in a manner that would sit and complement each other,” says Nagi, who has used polka dots and stripes to balance the floral motifs. “The use of polka dots and stripes gives a bohemian vibe,” shares Nagi, adding, “I personally like to use something classical with something fun and retro.

Polka is retro and I know people can be sceptical about it, but for me, polka can be used for a base.” She has used polka dots in entire outfits, accessorised with a scarf or a dupatta with floral prints, wear a transparent coat over it. Thus, balancing a modern look with a classical one.

The collection uses handwoven, handwoven metallic cotton, silk and organza along with fine organza silks. “We have used sheer organza for dupattas and over-layering coats on kurtas, which have not been done before. The tissue itself, which is metal and cotton is a very special fabric that we have developed, it is also handwoven is layered with silk and organza and it looks very sensual and formal and very delicate.”

Sneak-peek in the festive collection Shedding light to their most awaited festive collections, Nagi says, “The festive collections is a bit of a surprise, but it will be in Shades of India way, more embellished but a bit more formal. The colours will be deeper and darker; and fabrics are silks, tissues and silk velvets. As always, do highlight them with hand embroidery and hand skill.”

The dominating trend of the season, she says, are sustainable and lasting garments. “People are looking into buying good and looking good, and it should last them an heirloom. That is the mentality that I see, so the colours, or the works or the silhouettes that sit on your skin are very comfortable,” says she, signing off.