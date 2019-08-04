Home Lifestyle Fashion

A walk into wonderland: Design paradise Bent Chair opens in Delhi

Owned by father-daughter duo, Neeraj and Natasha Jain, Bent Chair is best known for its eccentric designs and bold style.

Bent Chair owner Neeraj Jain with some of the pieces on display at his store in Delhi.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Walk into Bent Chair’s new store in Delhi’s Janpath, and you’d be forgiven for believing you’ve stepped inside Tim Burton’s film version of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, of course, sans the Red Queen and her evil schemes! It’s a design paradise, to say the least. As you enter, your eyes stray to the Greco-Roman busts strung together like a chandelier with a velvety paint on them—that was developed in-house. The quirky kettles that the brand is so famous for, vie for attention. Flowers and foliage of all sorts seem to grow out of literally every nook and cranny. Red, yellow, blue, green, purple,gold—there are more colours here than you can rattle off your tongue.

Owned by father-daughter duo, Neeraj and Natasha Jain, Bent Chair is best known for its eccentric designs and bold style. Besides housing some of Bent Chair’s best collections, to set this store apart, the Jains have curated an exclusive Flagship Collection. The brand makes sure that despite embracing maximalism as
a theme, the Flagship Studio manages to put together clashing elements in a most synchronised and balanced way.

“We have always wanted to do this. There is a difference when a franchisee displays your products and when you do it yourself. I might have a totally different idea of how best to showcase the collection. Having my own store gives me that freedom,” says Neeraj, acknowledging appreciative looks that this new venture is generating among the attendees.

Talking about his personal favourite in the store, he points to a tapestry hung above an elegant sofa. “The image on that tapestry was actually part of a book cover. I was fascinated by it since childhood. It took me some time to get the perfect colours. We had to use 14 different shades of yellow alone! I wish I could make more of these, but I wonder whether I’ll get the discerning buyer,” he laughs. In fact, quite a few of the rugs in the store are either inspired by book covers or art, not really a surprise since Neeraj is an avid art collector and book lover.

Started in August 2016 with a manufacturing facility in Ambala, Bent Chair conceptualises, designs and manufactures its own products. “We believe in evolving and creating visually appealing items that would cater to different moods, purposes and occasions. We back the design expertise by collaborating with various designers for a fresher appeal,” says Natasha, who along with her father designed the outlet to offer a unique retail experience, dividing the studio into several sections, with each section decorated and furnished to reflect rooms of an apartment. This allows customers to envision the décor in their homes. Another section boasts an indoor-outdoor seating. There is also on display a host of upholstery to choose from, should the customer want to customise a product. “Most of our products appeal to the young generation and we try to incorporate all the running trends and design aesthetics that are not just quirky but also youthful. We draw inspiration from what people like and our quality is the biggest gift we give to our patrons.”

Adding to the outlet’s unique features, Bent Chair Studio also boasts an interactive screen—aptly named, Bent Reality—which will help customers understand interior styling and act as a personal guide. And if all the delicious décor makes you hungry, it helps that Plum by Bent Chair—their pan-Asian eatery—is on the floor below.

