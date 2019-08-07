Home Lifestyle Fashion

August 7: Saving the day for handloom

Designers have woken up to the need of conserving traditional Indian fabrics.

Published: 07th August 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Clothes from the collection by designer Sailesh Singhania.

Clothes from the collection by designer Sailesh Singhania.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Four years ago, to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, August 7 was marked in the calendar to be observed as National Handloom Day every year. Over the years, there has been the much-needed talk about helping the weavers revive the age-old heritage of handlooms. 
“Indian handloom is finally coming of age with new developments and techniques being used to make it relevant today,” says Delhi-based designer Gautam Gupta. “On one side we see a craft that was getting lost in oblivion, getting resurrected, on the other hand, we are also witnessing a great development in the master weaves. Even contemporary artwork and motifs are being used to bring Indian handloom for global audience.” 

Delhi-based designer Gautam Gupta

Gupta, who has closely observed the status of Indian handloom for the past 21 years, feels that there has not been a better time for it as the world is recognising the need for sustainable and environment friendly fashion.

Meanwhile, talking about the future of handloom, Aneeth Arora of Péro says, “Handlooms are dying but at the same time, there are a lot of designers who are working with handlooms to make their creations. With more and more people using handlooms in their clothing and the brands reaching globally, is, in fact, helping the craft to survive.”

There are voices that have contrarian view as well. Hyderabad-based textile revivalist Sailesh Singhania opines that the handloom industry has been on a constant decline due to the huge number of labour work required. “I still remember Varanasi, the handloom hub of India, used to have around 40,000-50,000 handlooms. It has declined sharply to ten thousand now. And most of them have shifted to powerlooms,” says Singhania, who believes that people need to accept handloom as a luxury product. 

While the debate around the pace of reviving handloom remains, one aspect that everyone agrees to is the emergent need to create awareness about them. “We need to revive the tradition of passing down handloom products from one generation to the next, rather than using powerloom products that are just one-time use. Also, there is a need to make costumers understand that they are paying for the craft and not just the material,” adds Singhania, who feels that customers need to realise that paying for the craft helps the artists and their family grow and thus, revive the tradition.  

However, portraying handloom as a luxury product too has its flaws and Jaya Jaitly, Founder, Dastkari Haat Samiti (arts and crafts market) aptly puts, “Simply by calling it a luxury product, you are admitting defeat before the much needed start to regenerate and reactivate weaver service centers across the country. They have widest access to all types of handloom weavers and local designs and techniques.”
Jaitly also emphasises upon the need to widen customer base rather than targeting elites. “Handloom is far more intrinsic to our culture and life than just fashion. There are many levels of handloom products, from handkerchief, bedsheets, jhola (bags) and even gamchhas, which is a very important aspect of men’s wear, normally made across the country by small weavers. We are losing all these by concentrating on high value and high fashion,” she says.

Himalayan looms

Apart from cotton, wool is another element that the Himalayan region works on. Jigmat Norbo along with his wife Jigmat Wangmo built a community-based industry —Jigmat Couture — in 2010 in Leh. Today, he caters to a large section of the society offering couture wear, pret and even fabrics.

Norbo believes in ethics when it comes to his work. So even in the age of machines, he has consistently and committedly used local artists to spin and weave. “Our brand philosophy has always been slow and ethical fashion. So I prefer to limit my productivity rather than compromising on the quality. For designing and weaving, I use my own setup but for spinning I take help from various self-help groups or anybody who is free. An ideal community-based workplace.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swadeshi Movement National Handloom Day Indian handloom Gautam Gupta
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp