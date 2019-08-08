Home Lifestyle Fashion

‘The future will be hand-made’

 On National Handloom Day, a spirited panel discusses the future of sustainable fashion

Published: 08th August 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

A discussion on Handloom and the Future of Fashionpic in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS, vinay madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The future will be hand-made. We have to ask whether we can retain the hand-made in us,” said designer Padmaja Krishnan from Mumbai, whose eponymous label Padmaja creates clothes that combine traditional skills and sustainability.

She was speaking at a discussion on ‘Handloom and the Future of Fashion’ organised by the Ministry of Textiles in association with the Lakme Fashion Week. The event, which was held at Elahe Urban at Banjara Hills on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Wednesday, also saw three designers – Soham Dave, Padmaja and Santanu Das from Maku Textiles unveil their handloom collections. 

Sustainable fashion curator Gautam Vazirani revealed the enormity of the Indian handloom industry at the outset by stating that 95 per cent of the handloom in the world is contributed by India alone. “After agriculture, the handloom sector is the second-largest source of income in India. There are more than 642 handloom clusters in the country,” he added.

Despite its rich legacy and diversity, the handloom sector is, however, not a very profitable one. Jayesh Ranjan, secretary (IT) to Telangana government, said that the government started taking several measures to revive the sector after a large number of weavers died by suicide due to financial losses. “As part of our revival programme, we have decided to focus on Telia Rumal weave and a Tussar strain called Mahadevpur Silk this year. A simple way to make the handloom industry profitable is make more people wear them.”

AG Govardhan, who won the Padma Shri Award for his role in keeping the Telia Rumal weave alive, said that one of the biggest challenges handloom is facing is that it is not considered a lucrative profession by weaver families anymore. So what can be done? Sudha Mullapudi, project lead at ReWeave, has been working with the state government to find ways to address the grievances of the weaver community. “Young weavers rue that there is neither fair wages nor recognition for their work.

A weaver is not given the same social status as an engineer or a bank official, and they also believe that the profession mars their marriage prospects. To address these issues, we are working with NIFT (Hyderabad) to accord weavers a ‘designer’ status. As many as 200 weavers are being trained in CAD programme and English.”

Stating that it is essential to preserve the identity of every weave, Santanu said that he has worked with Eri and natural dyes in his new collection. “We have dedicated the collection to climate change. Each garment is named after a species that has gone extinct,” he added. Soham, who unveiled his first festive collection, said that logistics is one of the issues that weavers are struggling with today. Padmaja has used flowers and coconuts from temples to make dyes for her new collection. “Natural dyes fade over time, but that adds to their beauty,” she said.

But are consumers ready to buy handloom products at a premium price? Smita Shroff, who helms Elahe Urban with her husband Rajiv Shroff, said, “Only a handful of customers appreciate handloom and are ready to pay a premium price for it, but times are changing. It is necessary that we arrive at a middle path which will make handloom products more affordable.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
designer Padmaja Krishnan Padmaja Lakme Fashion Week Elahe Urban Banjara Hills Jayesh Ranjan AG Govardhan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp