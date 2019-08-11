Home Lifestyle Fashion

Five design ideas to try before you die

From easy updates to budget hacks, we bring you some creative ideas to spiff up your space.

Published: 11th August 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

From easy updates to budget hacks, we bring you some creative ideas to spiff up your space  

Create a Black and White Gallery Wall
Gallery walls are ideal for filling a blank wall with art and photos. But if you worry it’ll look busy, sticking to a black and white palette helps keep it simple and minimalist. To ease into the monochromatic look, sprinkle in frames with wood or gold accents. You can also consider different shapes —-vertical, horizontal, square; include them all! Tip: Hang the lowest row first with the frames lined up at the bottom, then build up from there.

Glam Up a Powder Room
The powder room is the one small space in your home where you can incorporate high-impact design. This is your chance to mix bold patterns and metals without worrying if they will match the rest of your home. For the best part here is, they don’t have to! These are individual, standalone rooms where you can let yourself go bold with patterns, colours and materials.

Mix Old with the New
Interior decorators are always talking about the importance of balance and proportion. It applies to colour, shape, texture and style. Mixing modern items with antiques is a great way to achieve these decorating goals because this approach keeps a room fresh, adds contrast and depth, and ultimately creates balance. Also, it’s a wonderful way to showcase your individual style. For instance, pair an ornate console with a modern mirror on top, or vice versa. Put a contemporary chair against a vintage desk; an old dining table can be combined with modern chairs…truly, the possibilities are endless.

Wallpaper a Bookcase
Bookshelves are a wonderful thing to have, because who doesn’t need more storage, especially the kind that takes advantage of vertical space. However, they can result in a bit of visual chaos when you are displaying your knick-knacks along with your books. A great way of pulling a bookcase together visually, and also injecting a little style into your space, is by adding wallpaper to the back. Of course, the books and bric-a-brac add colour on their own, but the drama of a wallpaper backdrop takes your bookshelf to the very next level.

Add Greens to Your Bathroom
Indoor plants are beneficial in so many ways—not only are they a lovely visual addition to a space, but they also perform the dirty labour of cleaning toxins from the air. In addition to dotting them across your house, pay special attention to the bathroom. Plants generally thrive on the regular doses of moisture that come from your shower, and even if your bathroom is on the dark side, there are certain varieties that will do well here. These include spider plant, bamboo plant, aloe vera, cast iron plant and snake plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
White Gallery Wall Powder Room
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp