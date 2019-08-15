Khadi: The fashion fabric of the nation

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Hand-spun and hand-woven, khadi is special not only for its linkage to the Indian freedom struggle, but also because the fabric is best suited to the Indian climate.

While a sizeable Indian population has switched over to wearing khadi, the bunkars (weavers) have somehow not earned their due recognition.

Perhaps, this was the thought behind the recently concluded special fashion show titled Roots of India, at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Organised by Sankalp for Khadi, an initiative by the Incredible Transforming Charitable Foundation to propagate Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and his khadi movement, the event also marked 100 years of the Charkha and celebrated 150 years of the Bapu’s birth anniversary.

Bunkars from seven states – Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland – showcased their craft at the show before the city’s who’s who, including politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats and fashionistas. A huge board was put up at the venue called Signature for Khadi, for visitors to pledge to wear khadi.

This was the third consecutive year for the event that aimed to transform khadi from the Freedom Fabric of the Nation to the Fashion Fabric of the Nation.

Through such events, Sankalp for Khadi tries to remind the Indian youth about the fabric’s power as a symbol of equality and its political historicity that stirred Indians to participate in the freedom struggle.

For most of the bunkars, this is family business that they’ve inherited from the generations before them. They looked visibly happy showcasing their craft through the fashion show.

“This is our heritage and we must not let it die. With the government doing its bit, we must work hand-in-glove with it,” shared Haider Ali, a weaver from Benaras, Uttar Pradesh.

Agreed Mohd Javed from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. “We have been doing it for generations and it is in our blood. Such events help both the people and the government authorities to become aware about what goes into making this fabric,” he said.

“It takes one week to weave one cotton saree while a silk saree takes a minimum of 15 days. Though government is helping us with Khaddis we need more protection,” says Rakesh Koli from Orissa.

The weavers strongly oppose online selling and feel that the difference between a machine-made and a handmade fabric can only be found after one touches and feels it.

Sankalp for Khadi also distributed the Gandhi Smriti Chinh Awards 2019 to acknowledge the efforts of young enthusiasts who have upheld the Gandhian principles.

‘Promoting Khadi is a mission for me’

Paridhi Sharma began Sankalp for Khadi in 2016 after she got empanelled with the Ministry of Textiles and started travelling to clusters, meeting weavers all across the country.

Why khadi?

I believe in the ideology of Gandhiji. For me, it is a mission. No other fabric has done what khadi has. It is handmade, organic and our legacy.

Isn’t khadi going out of reach of the common man?

This is a handmade fabric. A lot of time goes into its making, hence the cost. But we are working on reducing the costings. We are even trying to blend it with polyvastra, which will increase the durability of the fabric.

On Roots of India fashion show...

It is time to bring faces behind the Charkha and hands that weave these clothes into the limelight.