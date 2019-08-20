Upgrade your shoe closet 

Home Lifestyle Fashion

We can never have enough shoes! Peeking into the trends that are raging this season, Steve Madden India has a few picks for you to stock up on to up your fashion game. Check them out

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

HYDERABAD: The chunky and oversized shoe has taken the fashion scene by storm. These chunky sneakers have become a permanent fixture on runways and college campuses, and this trend show has no signs of slowing down. Sports-inspired animal print chunky sneakers are a perfect combination of modern with old school dad shoes. The touch of animal print looks ultra-feminine and adds a twist to your outfits. Try these sneakers for a laidback easygoing vibe.

Love it or hate it, neon is one fashion trend that’s here to stay! While a wide spectrum of neon shades is prevalent on the runway, neon orange and fluorescent yellow are particularly ruling the roster. Choose a nude outfit and pair with one of these neon heels, and see the intensity of both colours pop to give you a sultry look.

Animal print shoes has been trending and has people going crazy. Adding zebra or leopard print shoes to your wardrobe will spruce up your outfits to a whole new level and instantly give it a chic look. Style these heels with a classic white button-down and a pair of relaxed jeans, or an LBD.  

Buckle up for the hottest shoe trend for this fall. Slay with confidence your own rendition of the classic buckle heel shoe. The prominent buckle is strong enough to make a power statement yet exuberant class when you walk into that board meeting. If you’re looking for a bold and unique pair to  add to your wardrobe this is most definitely the one.

Who does not love some bling? The one classic shoe trend that one can never grow tired of is studded open-toed slippers or slip-ons with oversized rhinestones. Ditch the simple and move over to the wild side! These footwears are ideal for wearing with flirty dresses and adds depth to any look. 

Comments

