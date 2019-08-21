Home Lifestyle Fashion

Ruby, bronze, gold ash are hot for hair this season

Published: 21st August 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ryan D’Rozario and Sylvia Chen in haircut workshop in Hyderabad (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that Peek-A-Boo Ruby, Tiger Eye Bronze and Balayage Gold Ash are the top three trending hair colours for 2019? Over 100 hair stylists from across the twin cities got together on Tuesday at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Begumpet, for a workshop on trending haircuts and top three hair colouring techniques.

The workshop was conducted by professional hair colour and hair care brand Godrej Professional with its technical ambassadors and celebrity stylists – Ryan D’Rozario and Sylvia Chen. The workshop introduced the local stylists to the three looks as a part of Godrej Professional Colour Play Trends 2019. 

 Ryan and Sylvia demonstrated the colour and cut live on stage – helping stylists recreate these looks. Ryan D’Rozario said, “South Indian women look great in reds. So red and copper are what I would suggest.” . Sylvia talked about how the current generation of salon visitors are clued into the trends and ask intelligent questions. She suggested that if someone is going for hair colour for the first time, they can start with a ruby red streak and then go bold.

Tiger Eye Bronze Peek-A-Boo Ruby Balayage Gold Ash Hotel Taj Vivanta Ryan D’Rozario Sylvia Chen Godrej Professional Colour Play Trends 2019
