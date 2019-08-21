Home Lifestyle Fashion

Several designers mark their debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Young designers from different parts of the country including Assam, Delhi and Ladakh showcased their contemporary collections inspired by traditional wear at the Gen Next show.

Pallavi Mohan presents her collection, 'Simply Studio 54', inspired by the Disco subcultures, along with @raraavisbysonalverma‘s ‘The still Life’ embracing the expressions of French painter Jacques of 17th Century.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 has a list of designers who are debuting at the fashion event that has completed 20 years. While Day 2 of the event on Wednesday saw newbies showcasing their collection, the week-long event will also see labels like Aavaran Luxury and Pink Peacock on the LFW ramp for the very first time.

Bollywood actresses Mrunal Thakur and Urvashi Rautela will be walking the ramp for Aavaran Luxury and Pink Peacock Couture, respectively.

Debuting with a standalone show on the Sustainable Day of LFW on August 22, Udaipur-based global premium contemporary brand Aavaran by designer Alka Sharma will bring on the ramp the collection called 'Miniature Moon'.

The brand specializes in dabu mud resist, hand-dyed and block printed apparels and is launching its opulent and regal range 'Aavaran Luxury'.

"Aavaran was launched to sustain and revive the ancient, traditional craft of dabu print and provide economic empowerment to the indigenous craftsmen of the region. It feels great to take the brand to the next level with our debut luxury collection," Sharma said.

Actress Mrunal, who will make her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, said: "I am excited to be walking the ramp for Aavaran. This is truly thrilling as it will be a debut for us both at the Lakme Fashion Week."

Designer Masumi Mewawalla of Pink Peacock will be showcasing her latest autumn/winter bridal couture collection titled 'Ardor' on August 25 -- the final day of the event.

Mewawalla said that her label is the label of choice for the creme de la creme.

On her association with the label, Actress Urvashi said: "I am really excited to walk for the show. I love Masumi's bold and extravagant take on bridal wear. Her collection is perfect for the new-age bride!"

