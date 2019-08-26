Home Lifestyle Fashion

How pampered are your pets?

From fashion to festivals, spas to hotels, pooches have a lot to look forward to. And how much you decide to spend on your furry friend is entirely your call.

Published: 26th August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A happy pooch at an earlier edition of the festival.

A happy pooch at an earlier edition of the festival.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

This four-legged being no longer fits into the conventional role of only guarding the house. Today, they are family, and pet parents are spending lakhs to take care of their dogs.  

With an increase in nuclear families and disposable incomes, the pet industry has become a fast-growing market. In fact, the pet food market in India may cross USD 270 million by 2019, predicts the India Pet Food Market Forecast and Opportunities 2019 report.

From fashion to festivals, spas to hotels, pooches have a lot to look forward to. And how much you decide to spend on your furry friend is entirely your call. Some people go over-the-top, reveals Viren Sharma, also known as the Dog Man of India.

“A dog can be kept on a Rs 50-250 daily spending. But I have clients who spend a fortune on their dogs. They have gigantic customised wooden houses, import treats from Europe or arrange for completely organic food that costs them  Rs 2,000 per kg. Not to forget getting them groomed at spas that charge Rs 10,000 per session.”

One such dog parent is *Deepak, who adopted a mixed street breed couple of years ago.

“Initially, he used to have homemade food but then he started having medical complications.

The doctor suggested that we switch to Barf raw diet, which has greatly improved his health. He no longer has any medical issues.”

Sharma, a dog behaviourist with over 20 years of canine experience, started this business in 2001. Today, he owns more than three pet boutique stores and a pet hotel in Jaipur.

“When I started my business people used to make fun of me. But things have changed now.  People want to make a pet business into a full-time profession.

At the core, pet business owners are all animal lovers.

If they can get something to satiate their passion, and it can be followed as full-time profession no one would mind that.

Also, there’s an increase in the number of dogs. In Jaipur alone, you’ve 85,000 dogs and around more than 200 pet stores. In Delhi, you’ve more than 2,000 stores. Indirectly or directly, it is giving livelihood to millions in India alone,” adds Sharma.

Pet festivals

Akshay Gupta, founder of the Pet Fed festival, started it in 2014, at a time when pet parents had limited options to unwind.

“The concept of Pet Fed has become very popular among everyone who love pets. And seeing this, non-pet lovers also are slowly understanding that there is a huge community out there with pets and it’s important that pets are allowed at all public places,” shares Delhi-based Gupta.

Pet Fed has been able to reach out to millions of people every year in all major cities and also helped in bringing this change around.

Gupta says, “Now a lot more cafes have become pet-friendly to target that audience. Malls have started hosting pet events as they want more footfalls.” 

For the last edition, over 20,000 pet parents showed up per city and made it to Limca World Record Group as the biggest dog festival.

The footfalls have been increasing every year as the awareness has grown. This year, the festival is scheduled on December 28 and 29 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla. 

“For people coming with dogs, we will have a massive play area with tunnels, sandpits, mazes, swings and slides; including a professional agility area for the more active ones. We’re also conducting various workshops for grooming and cooking for your pets to help people give a better lifestyle to their pets,” shares Gupta, adding, “We’re also getting more than 400 product and services’ brands from across India and abroad to bridge the gap between pet parents and new innovations in the market.

Apart from this we would be having a police dog show displaying what the dogs in our armed forces do, fashion shows, fun dog games and more which people coming in without their pets can also enjoy.” Also upcoming is a huge cat show in partnership with World Cat Federation in all the metros so cat parents don’t feel left out.

Meet a furry friend

Not a pet parent? Worry not because WeWork has organised adoption drive for dogs to help them find a home and you, a friend. But if you are afraid of commitments then you are welcome today playing with them at WeWork Platina Tower, NCR, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

(Names changed to protect identity)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pet Pet care
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp