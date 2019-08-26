Lush fabrics for the urban nomad 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Embroidery from Kutch and Bandhej from Bhuj in Gujarat, inlay motifs inspired from Agra’s Taj Mahal, Swarovski crystals to embellish Pakistani and Baluchistani fabrics from the ol’ streets of Deira in Dubai for lining... this was the broad layout of what went into fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat’s offering at the Lakme Fashion Week, last evening.

Ranawat presented 22 outfits, ranging from loose silhouettes, shirts with dhotis, biker jackets with dhotis, anarkalis, shararas and skirts, with a few menswear pieces.

Designed in rich colours to match the ivory, mustard, blue and red shades in the inlay work on the Taj Mahal, the collection exuded a festive look to go with the ongoing festive season.

“The overall vibe is traditionally festive, yet global and contemporary,” said Ranawat, who has painstakingly kept an Indian feel to his garments.

The Rajdeep Ranawat label sells through premier multi-designer stores such as Ogaan, L’affaire, Mogra, Elan, Deval, Elahe, Collage Dubai, Zena London, Rohini Los-Angeles, etc. He runs his own store at New Delhi’s Meher Chand Market

It took the designer over a month-and-a-half to get the collection ready. “Each garment has two to three layers, so we had to design 65-66 outfits in all as separates. It was time-consuming,” shared Ranawat, known for his glamorous designs embellished with embroidery, beads, pearls, sequins, and Swarovski crystals in colours and silhouettes that flatter the modern Indian woman who dares to stand out.

This collection, named Sindh, is dedicated to the nomadic, globe-trotting woman of today who is still rooted to India. “She is the woman who loves to combine Indian textiles and India-inspired styling with European silhouettes. I didn’t look into the history of Sindh or anything like that.

The name just came to me. Everything just went so well together, including the styling of jewellery,” said Ranawat.

“For the campaign, we did a shoot at a 100-year-old haveli in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with models dressed up in similar fashion, giving them a modern and contemporary look,” he said, adding that he took some swatches of Kutch embroidery from Gujarati banjarans (nomad women) and then learnt the technique of thread work and patterning.

The handiwork was then complemented with prints and mirror work, French knots and latest lacquer-finish crystals from Swarovski.

When asked about his penchant for Indian embroidery, the designer said, “I have a number of NRI customers who all want to carry a piece of India with them while being in sync with the surroundings they are living in.

And if you notice, so many international brands today are inspired by Indian embroidery. They make the garments look contemporary by giving Western silhouettes. This is something even I have tried to do since it is easy for the new generation NRI kids to understand and relate to.”

Ranawat’s pieces can be worn as separates.

“Why get stuck with an entire ensemble costing Rs 50,000-60,000, when you can have a piece for Rs 20,000? Customers get to flaunt a designer piece, and it is equally good for us since it increases our customer base. It’s a win-win situation.”