Time to suit-up your furry mates

As a pet parent, you will comprehend the excitement to dress up your furry pal. Some of you can be very particular about how your pooch looks and will scour for the most unique accessories.

It was in this attempt to find something personalised for her Brooklyn, a Shih Tzu, that Aarushi Madhani ventured into designing dog wear through her brand, Brooklyn’s Boutique in 2018.

And now, the 25-year-old designer is set to unveil her latest Melange Shirts collection that offers a wide range of collared shirts for dogs.

“The collection is made from premium mercerised cotton with higher fibre strength, shrinkage resistance and luster than any other light cotton fabric, making it the perfect shirt for dogs considering their rough usage,” shares Madhani, adding, “The checkered woven collars give the shirts a stylish edge and making them trendsetters in their kind.”

Keeping in mind the Indian climate, the fabric used in the collection is extremely breathable.

“We don’t use any thick fabric that will suffocate the dogs. Also, the shirts have low neckline to suit dogs who wear a harness, the way my two-and-a-half-year-old Brooklyn does.

"We pre-wash all our fabrics to avoid colour leakage and shrinkage.”

Madhani use to oversee the garment production in Mumbai for a manufacturing department of a London-based online shopping brand.

While raising Brooklyn, the new pet parent Madhani realised that when it came to shopping for her dog, the options were limited.

“While looking for clothes for him I found nothing new in the market. This inspired me to start something small of my own.”

Madhani’s brand now offers various options like round Tees and pyjamas for dogs and matching pyjamas and graphic tees for their pet parents. There’s also a range of accessories.

The trend of celebrating their pet’s birthdays is also on a rise, and this often calls for customised outfits.

“We offer all sort of customisation that pet parents need, be it matching outfits or motifs. The best way to work in this industry is to keep less stock and more variety.” Come this November, Madhani will be working on wedding outfits for a dog.

Every journey has its challenges, and Madhani’s has its own. “The one issue that I have faced in India is sizing, as many dogs are overweight.

"We have four sizes and for the orders that are placed, I make it a point to call and get the proper measurements if the pet parents are not sure.”

For her customers in Mumbai, where she’s based, she also drops off samples to make the process smooth. Keeping in mind the pooches’ well being, Madhani makes sure the garments are washed in tick-wash.