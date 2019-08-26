Home Lifestyle Fashion

Time to suit-up your furry mates

Madhani’s brand now offers various options like round Tees and pyjamas for dogs and matching pyjamas and graphic tees for their pet parents. There’s also a range of accessories.

Published: 26th August 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

As a pet parent, you will comprehend the excitement to dress up your furry pal. Some of you can be very particular about how your pooch looks and will scour for the most unique accessories.

It was in this attempt to find something personalised for her Brooklyn, a Shih Tzu, that Aarushi Madhani ventured into designing dog wear through her brand, Brooklyn’s Boutique in 2018.

And now, the 25-year-old designer is set to unveil her latest Melange Shirts collection that offers a wide range of collared shirts for dogs.

“The collection is made from premium mercerised cotton with higher fibre strength, shrinkage resistance and luster than any other light cotton fabric, making it the perfect shirt for dogs considering their rough usage,” shares Madhani, adding, “The checkered woven collars give the shirts a stylish edge and making them trendsetters in their kind.” 

Keeping in mind the Indian climate, the fabric used in the collection is extremely breathable.

“We don’t use any thick fabric that will suffocate the dogs. Also, the shirts have low neckline to suit dogs who wear a harness, the way my two-and-a-half-year-old Brooklyn does.

"We pre-wash all our fabrics to avoid colour leakage and shrinkage.”

Madhani use to oversee the garment production in Mumbai for a manufacturing department of a London-based online shopping brand.

While raising Brooklyn, the new pet parent Madhani realised that when it came to shopping for her dog, the options were limited.

“While looking for clothes for him I found nothing new in the market. This inspired me to start something small of my own.”

Madhani’s brand now offers various options like round Tees and pyjamas for dogs and matching pyjamas and graphic tees for their pet parents. There’s also a range of accessories.

The trend of celebrating their pet’s birthdays is also on a rise, and this often calls for customised outfits.

“We offer all sort of customisation that pet parents need, be it matching outfits or motifs. The best way to work in this industry is to keep less stock and more variety.” Come this November, Madhani will be working on wedding outfits for a dog.

Every journey has its challenges, and Madhani’s has its own. “The one issue that I have faced in India is sizing, as many dogs are overweight.

"We have four sizes and for the orders that are placed, I make it a point to call and get the proper measurements if the pet parents are not sure.”

For her customers in Mumbai, where she’s based, she also drops off samples to make the process smooth. Keeping in mind the pooches’ well being, Madhani makes sure the garments are washed in tick-wash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pets pet parents pet parents matching clothes
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp