Five must-haves for fashionable soles

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping track of all the shoes we have is exhausting. But Tollywood stylist Vishrutha Nare says there are a few ways to make sure that just five kinds suffice for our elaborate wardrobe. Check out these five essentials

Formals:

All those times you wanna show off the boss side of you, a good pair of leather oxfords or suede mocchasins will keep you in check. They are practical for a typical work day and will also make the powerful fashion statement you are going for.

Black Heels:

Stilletos, wedges or block heels, whichever ricks your boat. Black heels are a must have. No matter what kind of outfit you are choosing for an occasion there is no going wrong with black heels.

Sneakers:

This one is for the college kid in you. Pick a whacky colour or go the classic white sneaker way. Any simple jeans and tshirt outfit can get a trendy uplift with a striking pair of sneakers. If you are experimental enough, you can pick a blingy one in a neutral colour too to fit all your outfits.

Sliders:

Choose a neutral colour like a black or white or if you’re adventurous try a multicoloured one just for fun! Try statement sliders or metallics. They make for the right amount of shine in a boring regular day.

