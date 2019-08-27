Five must-haves for fashionable soles
Keeping track of all the shoes we have is exhausting. But Tollywood stylist Vishrutha Nare says there are a few ways to make sure that just five kinds suffice for our elaborate wardrobe.
Formals:
All those times you wanna show off the boss side of you, a good pair of leather oxfords or suede mocchasins will keep you in check. They are practical for a typical work day and will also make the powerful fashion statement you are going for.
Black Heels:
Stilletos, wedges or block heels, whichever ricks your boat. Black heels are a must have. No matter what kind of outfit you are choosing for an occasion there is no going wrong with black heels.
Sneakers:
This one is for the college kid in you. Pick a whacky colour or go the classic white sneaker way. Any simple jeans and tshirt outfit can get a trendy uplift with a striking pair of sneakers. If you are experimental enough, you can pick a blingy one in a neutral colour too to fit all your outfits.
Sliders:
Choose a neutral colour like a black or white or if you’re adventurous try a multicoloured one just for fun! Try statement sliders or metallics. They make for the right amount of shine in a boring regular day.