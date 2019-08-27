No more make up faux pas

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a make up enthusiast and are struggling with the art of skincare and cosmetics. Samaira Wallani, Celebrity make up artist and director of the studio Stylicious by Sam, in Jubilee Hills, has a few tips out of her own routine for every girl and guy out there. Before she begins she also wants everyone to know, “Make up is meant to enhance your features. Don’t over do it and use every product you own. Keep it classy and ensure that you are using only as much as necessary.” Here are her hacks.

Makeup Dos and Donts

Dos

Always choose a foundation that matches your skin tone. Often stores check it on the back of the wrist or on the forearm. But insist on checking the shade on your face and neck to get a perfect match.

Always use a sunscreen. Whether you are wearing make up or not; whether you are going out or not, sunscreen keeps your skin safe and it is a must-wear.

Theres nothing better than keeping your face hydrated. It does half the job for keeping your make up look natural. Pick a nice moisturiser or serum. If you have sensitive skin Cetaphil is the best choice.

Donts