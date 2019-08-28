Home Lifestyle Fashion

Celebrating Indian textiles and jewellery

The range includes Polki, Victorian and fine silver jewellery combined aesthetically with precious and semi-precious hand-carved gemstones.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the show by textile revivalist Sailesh Singhania

Visitors at the show by textile revivalist Sailesh Singhania

By Express News Service

An exquisite collection of handwoven saris crafted by clusters of weavers from different parts of the country was exhibited by textile revivalist and conservationist designer Sailesh Singhania at an exhibition titled Shaahana which also featured luxe jewels from the house of Apala by Sumit. 

Held at The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi, the collection, marking Singhania’s solo debut in New Delhi, featured a combination of age-old techniques like Jamdani combined with Khadi and embellished with intricate motifs inspired by Japanese art. 

“We have brought Delhi a collection of heritage handloom sarees, revived from the era of the Nizam’s exalted dynasties. Our label celebrates the glory of Indian textiles like Paithanis, Patan Patolas, tissue Kanjeevarams and Khadi Jamdani,” said the designer.

An added attraction of the exhibition was exquisite jewellery pieces from the house of Apala by Sumit that bridge antique and royal elements with modern sensibilities

The range includes Polki, Victorian and fine silver jewellery combined aesthetically with precious and semi-precious hand-carved gemstones.

“Creating jewellery is my prayer, an ultimate joy, and my connect with Nature and God,” said Sumit whose clientele includes Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian textiles Indian jewellery Polki Victorian silver jewellery silver jewellery
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp