Celebrating Indian textiles and jewellery

By Express News Service

An exquisite collection of handwoven saris crafted by clusters of weavers from different parts of the country was exhibited by textile revivalist and conservationist designer Sailesh Singhania at an exhibition titled Shaahana which also featured luxe jewels from the house of Apala by Sumit.

Held at The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi, the collection, marking Singhania’s solo debut in New Delhi, featured a combination of age-old techniques like Jamdani combined with Khadi and embellished with intricate motifs inspired by Japanese art.

“We have brought Delhi a collection of heritage handloom sarees, revived from the era of the Nizam’s exalted dynasties. Our label celebrates the glory of Indian textiles like Paithanis, Patan Patolas, tissue Kanjeevarams and Khadi Jamdani,” said the designer.

An added attraction of the exhibition was exquisite jewellery pieces from the house of Apala by Sumit that bridge antique and royal elements with modern sensibilities

The range includes Polki, Victorian and fine silver jewellery combined aesthetically with precious and semi-precious hand-carved gemstones.

“Creating jewellery is my prayer, an ultimate joy, and my connect with Nature and God,” said Sumit whose clientele includes Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor.