Learn the ancient art of Tapestry Weaving    

This course will take you through a journey to the ancient art of tapestry weaving over an intensive and exciting hands-on weekend workshop.

Tapestry Weaving

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Registry of Sarees Research and Study Centre is organising a hands-on course in Tapestry Weaving. This course will take you through a journey to the ancient art of tapestry weaving over an intensive and exciting hands-on weekend workshop. Those who attend this workshop will discover the techniques and skills to create their own piece of woven tapestry.

The workshop will cover the fundamentals of weaving on the frame loom, including warping, weave structure, construction, and finishing off a piece. Participants will indulge in explorations of colour, pattern, texture and form, to express themselves creatively, only to discover that the possibilities extend as far and wide as one’s imagination. 

The workshop is open to all levels and no prior experience in weaving is necessary. This workshop will teach the participants to structure their weaving, design, balance warp and weft alongwith translating a design on paper into weaving, creating textures with specific techniques, exploring artistry in fibres. During the workshop, participants will also have access to the centre’s extensive library of weaving books and support material.

The session will be conducted by Poorvi Mathur, a textile designer. Participants will be given their own frame loom, weaving tools, resource booklet, and will go home with their self-created piece of woven tapestry and the super powers (skills) to keep on weaving.The workshop will be held on August 21 and Septemberat The Registry of Sarees Research and Study Centre, Domlur.

