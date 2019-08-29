Designed with love in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The neckline is deep and embellished with crystal blue beads. The edge of the veil is designed with pearls. The gown is romantically ruffled. Daisy Martin Arjuna, owner of Daisy — Bridal Pret Couture, has a clear picture of what her clients want and she enhances it with a personal touch. She has a tiny notepad where she keeps doodling images the minute requirements are listed by customers.

For a retail management student who had no tryst with fashion, her designing skills are effortless. She talks to CE about finding her calling, running a successful boutique and taking her designs to the runways. Excerpts follow.

Tell us about how you got into this industry.

I’ve always been an artistic person. After completing my BBM in Retail Management at PSG College in Coimbatore, I decided to do something in the field of designing six years back. It all began when I had to design my own bridal gown in six hours with the help of a local tailor when things didn’t go as planned. Now I’ve stitched over 191 bridal gowns and there’s more to go.

Have you ever faced a situation where there was a conflict of your personal and professional values?

Some clients come with photos of another designer’s creations and expect a replica of it. That’s against my business ethics. I like doing things with a touch of originality. That’s when I take a call on how much I can satisfy them with my ideas.

What are your hobbies?

Alongside the boutique, I run an art gallery called Art 41 in Alwarpet. As much as I love drawing, I also appreciate art. That apart, I love travelling.

Tell us about your family.

My parents and husband come from a business background. Although my folks were apprehensive about my venture into the fashion industry initially, it was my husband who stood by me. I have a two-year-old son. My world revolves around him. My husband is a basketball player and so I take our son to the ground every day. My motto is to toil on weekdays and reserve Sunday for family.

What’s your life philosophy?

Love what you do and do what you love. I always analyse the pros and cons of a decision before implementing it in my business model. That has brought me far in life.

What do you love about Chennai?

My native is Coimbatore. I moved to this city six years back after marriage. It has given me a lot of exposure and made me who I’m today. I want to do something big for the south Indian fashion industry.

Have you seen a wave of change in this industry?

I started out with a studio at home before starting my boutique six years back. There has always been a demand for trousseau and bridal wear. People have evolved with dressing patterns. They’re open to experimenting western outfits as well. After seeing development in trends, I opened my flagship two-storied, 4,000 sq ft outlet in Cenotaph road five years back.

How do you unwind?

I have a dedicated time for my workout in the evenings that I cannot afford to miss. After that, I attend a Zumba class and groove to some fast beats. That aside, spending time at the boutique is my stress buster.

What are the life lessons you have learned through your work experience?

Every dress has a story, every client teaches a lesson. Every day is a learning experience for me. If not for this profession, I wouldn’t have been able to express my talent.

What are your plans for the brand?

I have a fabulous and supportive team at work. They play a crucial part in my success. We have constant brainstorming sessions since I’m always on the move and hardly get to spend time with them. I’ve been attending international fashion shows to get an idea of what’s happening in the global industry. I want to take my brand to another level a few years down the line.