Home Lifestyle Fashion

The royal touch

Recreating old royal recipes wasn’t an easy ride for Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh and Urvashi Singh of Khimsa, who were in the city on Tuesday

Published: 29th August 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh with wife Kunwarani Vrinda Kumari (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Other than the golden desert, kaleidoscopic clothes, Meenakari jewellery the images that the very mention of Rajasthan evokes are the sandstone palaces, the royals they are home to and the delightful food so painstakingly prepared. While dishes like Laal Maas, Shikari Gosht, and a few others have survived time recipes of delights like Doodh Ke Samose have barely survived mostly as the ghosts of their real self-s. Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh, Mewar rues, “Most of the khansamas of the yesteryears have passed away, but the legacy of the royal cuisine has to be continued.” He does not say it just for the sake of himself.

Like several other royals from the state he has revived several recipes and continues to reincarnate many. But how does a prince do that especially when royals are not known to be anywhere around the cooking area? He smiles sharing, “You don’t have to be a royal to enjoy and cook good food.”He was in the city with his wife Kunwarani Vrinda Kumari Bhainsrorgarh for ‘Royal Fables and  Kitchen of the Kings –Hyderabad Chapter’. Continuing the conversation about the food he shares that he re-discovered the Hari Mirch Ka Maas.

“It’s all about the use of green chillies. The purists lament that the tiny green spice doesn’t contain the same heat and flavour it used to in the old days. To cook the same dish now the least we can do is to use chillies that are thick and long.”

He dismisses the hype around Laal Maas saying, “There’s no recipe for it! It’s a basic curry cooked using red chillies and local ingredients,” and after this he along with Kunwarani Vrinda reveals the secret of Safed Maas, “It is cooked just in doodh and dahi, without any spices with a gentle dash of zafran.”

The expertise comes to him since he began cooking at the age of 10. But how did he find his way to the kitchen? “I closely watched the making of Makki Roti discovering it to be quite a crafty piece and prepared it!” He passionately shares the making of Chakki Ke Suley, “The wheat dough is soaked for 12 hours till it becomes rubbery. Spices are added, the mixture is pounded and steamed. It, then, rises like a sponge cake.”  

The conversation veers towards Pahaari Dhaam, temple food from Himachal. Says princess Urvashi, “My dadi is of Kashmiri and Himachali lineage. During summers we all used to go to Kullu. Later, my father built a cottage there for me. And there are several royal Rajasthani families in the state. As a child I was deeply impressed by the mountain cuisine. At boarding school Mayo I learnt to bake a cake at the age of eight.” As an adult after she came back graduating from LSE, UK she realised that finding old Himachali recipes was quite a task. “I went to several books shops, libraries but to no avail.

Somehow I stumbled upon Bhavani Singh’s book titled ‘Traditional Recipes of Himachal’, and learnt more about Rajputana Himachali recipes.” That’s how she got acquainted with Pahadi Dhaam. “It has a lot of fusion elements and can’t be classified specifically.” Talking about its history she recalls, “Once a king in Kullu tasted Kashmiri Wazwan and instructed his Boti chef to recreate the cuisine. The challenge was to do it without the non veg items.” ]

Most of this food is served at temples, marriages and religious feasts. That’s how Dhaam cuisine was born. Talking about the famous siddu, steamed dumplings she says, “I use walnuts, peanuts, pine nuts, anardana, ginger, green chilies, coriander and paneer. Most of these ingredients are superfood and used in pahadi cuisines.” That’s how the milk there has a typical smell thanks to the strong scent of the grass the cows feed on. And the menu curatedd by the three royals that we tasted at Club Botanika was as delightful as the stories they shared.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meenakari jewellery Rajasthan Kunwar Hemendra Singh Bhainsrorgarh Mewar Kunwarani Vrinda Kumari Bhainsrorgarh
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp