By Express News Service

Pepe Jeans London has forayed into premium innerwear. The new Innerwear collection, launched at Vivanta, Dwarka early this week, consists of three distinct ranges viz the Classic, Only Play and Black Gold.

Both Classic and Only Play are created using soft enriched Egyptian cotton to ensure greater comfort while Black Gold has been created using super stretch fabric.



The price for the Innerwear collection ranges from Rs 175 to Rs 649.