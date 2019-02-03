Bag these beauties

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

It is a luxe spread of aquamarine and coral, rushing through the riveting images of glossy snow leopard cubs, the gnarled antlers of the reindeer, shoals of pisceans and a taste of azure—all in a melee of handpainted designs: From Bengaluru to New York, premium leather bag brand, Aranyani, struts in with its stylish limited edition pieces.

Nature rules the grot. Unmistakably Indian in soul, the ‘Wanderer’ series by Aranyani is a clincher with coiled serpents in psychedelic blues. But then, what makes the woods-inspired palette run so deep? “I believe that nature has a lot to convey. The deeper we go and mingle with nature, the more stories we unravel. For example, our new collection ‘Finding Your Roots’ tells us the importance of knowing and loving your true roots,” explains founder Haresh Mirpuri, adding, “Nature respects where living organisms originate from and does not destroy another territory because of ‘greener pastures’, unlike us.

As humans, we need to learn that.” Interestingly, the word ‘Aranyani’ originates from the Rig Veda and literally translates into ‘Queen of the Forest’.The creative heart behind Aranyani, Mirpuri commenced his journey in the clothing industry in Indonesia in garment manufacturing and export. He set up a spinning mill over 20 years ago to become the finest producer of open-end yarn in Asia. Within three months of starting operations, the plant went on to become the first in the world to be approved for production for Mudd Jeans, Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch, Diesel.

“Each Aranyani creation is a distinctively refined art de vivre: a reflection of your art of living,” says Mirpuri, the passion evident in his voice. In fact, Aranyani has been certified earlier this year in New York by the United Nations as being a ‘Sustainability Development Programme’, as well as being one of the seven brands in the world that is a ‘Conscious Fashion’ brand.

It was one of the seven brands to be chosen to be a part of the ‘Conscious Fashion Collective’, partnered with the United Nations, on July 12, 2018 at The Peace Boat held in New York. The Collective aims to unite impact-driven fashion brands, addressing the most pressing issues facing our world today. It drives awareness and advocacy to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty.

“You can call Aranyani an amalgamation of storytelling, creativity and sophistication in handpicked, handcrafted, hand-painted leather,” explains Mirpuri, adding, “It is a personification of sheer elegance, royalty and individuality, with each master piece stroked forth by exemplary Indian artists.” Interestingly, though three collections old the premium brand speaks volumes with its collaboration with nature and art, as opposed to featuring celebrities. “I believe art sustains, and Aranyani connects humankind to nature,” says the founder.

Growing from Bengaluru to New York, Aranyani has also launched in Bali in the Far East and in Surat in India, with now sights set on Delhi. “The brand has recorded a phenomenal growth and we are expecting a 35 to 40 percent increase in the coming year,” says Mirpuri. After all, the finesse lies in the details. “I always believe that telling a story is simple if it really comes from the heart. Aranyani does exactly that and this explains our connect with buyers,” he smiles.