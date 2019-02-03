Home Lifestyle Fashion

Watch out for the feisty five

At the SIHH 2019 last month, premium watchmaker A Lange & Söhne presented five new timepieces to be released into the luxury watch market.

Express News Service

At the SIHH 2019 last month, premium watchmaker A Lange & Söhne presented five new timepieces to be released into the luxury watch market. These include the Zeitwerk Date, the Lange 1 ‘25th Anniversary’, the Datograph Perpertual Tourbillon, the Richard Lange Jumping Seconds and Langematic Perpetual. 

Zeitwerk Date
On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, Lange’s first mechanical wristwatch with a precisely jumping digital display is endowed with a new manufacture calibre featuring an extra function. The watch is the highlight of Lange’s 2019 collection and shows the current day in red.

Lange 1 ‘25th Anniversary’
With this offering, the company is celebrating the jubilee of its award-winning model in a white gold edition limited to 250 pieces. Its special features include a deep-blue printed argenté dial and a hand-engraved cuvette.

Datograph Perpertual Tourbillon
The reinterpreted version has the unique combination of flyback chronograph, perpetual calendar with moon phase, tourbillon with stop seconds and power-reserve indicator that presents itself for the first time in white gold with a pink gold dial.

Richard Lange Jumping Seconds
This makes a strong statement with its prominent white gold case and black dial. The contrast of white markings on the black background adds a new aesthetic dimension to the regulator architecture emphasised by its red accents. The display in the lower zone where the hour and minute indications intersect is a special eye-catcher—10 hours before the unwound state is reached, it switches from white to red, reminding the wearer that the watch needs to be rewound soon.

Langematic Perpetual
A 100-watch special limited  edition of the Langematic Perpetual now comes with a case in honey gold. The material is strictly reserved for selected models and is particularly hard and robust, thus complementing the lasting validity of the perpetual calendar.

