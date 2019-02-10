Fabric of the Future

Sharmi Adhkary By

Express News Service

Hopping onto the burgeoning popularity of sustainable fashion, Liva by Birla Cellulose, known for the fluid texture of every fabric that they manufacture, has now introduced a new product that is out and out ethical and eco-friendly. At a glittering event last month, the company launched Liva Eco, a sub-brand under Liva, that has been manufactured in a process that enables the fabric to absorb 100 gm of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, saves 17 buckets of water per garment and needs only one-sixth of land as against cotton, thus freeing the land for food grain cultivation. And when compared to other non-sustainable garments, Liva Eco garments degrade four times faster. Clearly, this is as sustainable as one can get.

Says couturier Anju Modi, who has created a whole new collection using the Liva Eco fabric, “As designers we are always challenged to draw up a mood board that is exciting. That the Liva Eco fabric also is for the betterment of the environment makes the process of creation even more interesting and fruitful. The fabric is extremely fluid so the silhouettes were drawn up keeping that in mind. These are clothes for the urban woman who is bound to give a thought about the environment today.”

The other fashion designers who have collaborated with Birla Cellulose to create a collection inspired by sustainable ethos of Liva Eco are Gaurav Jai Gupta and Schulen Fernandes. The textile industry, believes Fernandes, is a major contributor to environment pollution but since his brand principle is to use sustainable clothing, a collaboration with Liva Eco is well-timed.

“The fabric is sourced from natural resources. At the end of the day we are all striving to save the planet and contribute to a conscious way of living. Both environment and fashion can work beautifully together. The high tensile strength of the fabric enables it to be washed repeatedly and worn. It was fun crafting a collection with it,” says Fernandes.

As a brand, Akaaro has always been about ethical textiles. “This is a clarion call for the industry to move towards eco-friendly processes. Not just fashion, we have to consciously move towards a more sustainable livelihood. That Liva Eco is completely eco-friendly worked for us. The fabric is lustrous, sturdy, takes really well to print and hand-embroideries. That opens up the scope for experimentation with cuts and fits,” says Gupta, whose collection for Liva Eco is called ‘Upside Down’.

Brand ambassador of the Liva brand, actor Kangana Ranaut, also had a few thoughts to share about Liva moving the sustainable way. “Liva Eco gives me the satisfaction that it is helping in preserving our precious environment, through a highly sustainable, reasonable and an eco-friendly yet fashionable way.” Here’s hoping other designers and textile companies, too, will begin working with such fabrics of the future.