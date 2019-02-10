Home Lifestyle Fashion

Rado Comes Design-shopping

Published: 10th February 2019

designer Sumir Tagra, Christian Verdon (Rado’s Head of research and development), Jagdip Jugral (Jury at Rado Star Prize), designer Jiten Thukral and Rado’s brand manager Simran Chandhoke

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

The 11th edition of the annual art extravaganza, the India Art Fair in Delhi, saw as many as 75 galleries participating this year. The annual fair reflects the country’s fast-developing art scene, as well as offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes. It aims to enable both local and international audiences to engage in innovative ways. Besides its focus on Indian galleries, this year also witnessed a few stellar entries from abroad. Among them, pioneering Swiss watch brand Rado, which is known for revolutionising the watch industry with its design-led collections, joined forces as the ‘Official Timekeeper’ of the India Art Fair.

At a special presentation, Rado announced the first ever Rado Star Prize India and opened the call for entries. The Rado Star Prize aims to promote up-and-coming designers—who are either studying a design discipline or are otherwise aiming to become a designer. Ten finalists and one winner of the prize will be selected by a jury. The winner will receive `3,00,000 as prize money and a Rado watch. An additional ‘Public Vote’ winner will receive a Rado watch.

The Schlup & Co. watchmaking factory was founded by the brothers Fritz, Ernst and Werner in 1917. Their humble atelier, a converted part of their parents’ home, was the birthplace of the company that by the end of World War II was among the largest producers of watch movements in the world. 

Matthias Breschan, Global CEO, Rado, said, “Rado is a major player in the world of design and that gives us the opportunity to promote the work of young designers as well as attract an accomplished panel of industry experts. We’re very excited to see up-and-coming Indian designers bring their unique vision to the theme. Design is always at the forefront of what Rado does and we will also announce new collaborations with established designers this year.”

A leading design brand, Rado is globally recognised for innovative design and its use of revolutionary materials to create some of the world’s most beautiful and durable watches. Ever since its beginnings in Lengnau, Switzerland, the brand has been a pioneer, with the philosophy ‘if we can imagine it, we can make it’. It has a long-standing tradition of initiating and partnering with design events and promoting young talent. 

Known as the Master of Materials for the way it has revolutionised traditional watchmaking, this award-winning watch designer with numerous prestigious international prizes to its name is considered the most forward-thinking design player in the watch industry today.(Entries for the Rado Star Prize India are officially open from January 31, 2019 until the closing date of April 30, 2019. All entries must be submitted on https://radostarprize.rado.com/india) 

