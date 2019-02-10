Rado Comes Design-shopping

Medha Dutta Yadav By

The 11th edition of the annual art extravaganza, the India Art Fair in Delhi, saw as many as 75 galleries participating this year. The annual fair reflects the country’s fast-developing art scene, as well as offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes. It aims to enable both local and international audiences to engage in innovative ways. Besides its focus on Indian galleries, this year also witnessed a few stellar entries from abroad. Among them, pioneering Swiss watch brand Rado, which is known for revolutionising the watch industry with its design-led collections, joined forces as the ‘Official Timekeeper’ of the India Art Fair.

At a special presentation, Rado announced the first ever Rado Star Prize India and opened the call for entries. The Rado Star Prize aims to promote up-and-coming designers—who are either studying a design discipline or are otherwise aiming to become a designer. Ten finalists and one winner of the prize will be selected by a jury. The winner will receive `3,00,000 as prize money and a Rado watch. An additional ‘Public Vote’ winner will receive a Rado watch.

Matthias Breschan, Global CEO, Rado, said, “Rado is a major player in the world of design and that gives us the opportunity to promote the work of young designers as well as attract an accomplished panel of industry experts. We’re very excited to see up-and-coming Indian designers bring their unique vision to the theme. Design is always at the forefront of what Rado does and we will also announce new collaborations with established designers this year.”

