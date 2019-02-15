Artisan Saga presents its first pop-up in Delhi

Shilpi A Singh By

Express News Service

Delhi-based Seema Agrawal and Kaushik Rajani are a power couple who complement each other in every which way. And together they co-founded Artisan Saga, an online store for their love of art and beauty, and have an enthralling collection of carefully curated handpicked handloom and handwoven saris from across the length and breadth of the country.

Seema’s aesthetic sense and sensibilities are matched by Kaushik’s experience in IT services and the duo’s love for travel help unravel the hidden gems to the commercial market to give customers a taste of true craftsmanship.

Their collection of saris, dupattas and stoles in classic Banarasi, Paithani in cotton and silk, Maheshwaris and Chanderis, cotton and silk Patola, Bandhani in georgette, silk and Kota doria, will be available for sale at Indi Collage in Hauz Khas Main Market on February 15 and 16. Artisan Saga’s recent flagship addition – the creation of miniature art inspired handpainted saris with influences from Pichwai art – will also be a part of the exhibit.

Talking about launching the brand, Seema says, “We had to attend a wedding in Mumbai in January 2016. Our love for travel and Indian textiles made us want to take the road journey to Mumbai, and we crossed through villages of Rajasthan, Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. That’s how our sourcing began, through interactive communication with the locals. After coming back with our car fully loaded, we did our first exhibition in Akshaya Pratishthan and started our Facebook page, followed by the launch our website.”

Today, the brand partners with online portals such as Parisera, Avishya besides selling through its website. “The shop Kamla (a unit of Delhi Craft Council) in New Delhi also keeps our saris, and Artisan Saga is also available in leading hotels and, of course, we continue to take part in exhibitions,” she quips.

But the journey has been fraught with challenges. As Kaushik recounts, “It is quite a task to convince the customer to differentiate between handloom and power loom and secondly, to be able to source quantity in handloom saris on time.”

The couple travels to the remote parts of the country to find craftsmen and select the unique pieces of their creation in their efforts of bringing homegrown handloom to the consumers.

“We strive to bring the marvels of our weavers within easy reach. Our eye for beauty and detail has helped us handpick their lovely and unique creations. Each piece has its something special, its own story. Our collaborative efforts have been helping weavers, giving them means to sustain the handloom weaving and to encourage their younger generation to not only adopt the family skill but to take it forward through developing complex designs and fusion of styles through the use of computers and internet,” says Kaushik.

But the couple doesn’t plan to have a brick and mortar store anytime soon and would like to focus more on retailing online. With more than 15,000 visitors per month, the bestsellers remain cotton and silk Paithanis, Banarasis and single Ikat Patolas in cotton and silk both. The price range starts at Rs 2000 and goes up to Rs 90,000 for an exquisite work of art.

Being a designer at heart, the couple plans to design more and more saris and this Summer, they plan to introduce semi-stitched apparel for women.

Through Artisan Saga, the duo is planning to revive traditional designs, purely handwoven and in the pure fabric. “All our saris are handwoven/handcrafted in the pure fabric. We ensure we source the genuine and authentic product. The silks and pieces of cotton both are pure.”

