Going out on a date? Try these make-up looks!

Go experimental with some glitter for making a statement.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Confused as to what make-up look would be suitable for a date? Opt for a 'no make-up' look or go bright with colours to woo your partner, say experts.

Saba Khan, head make-up artist, MUD India and Iman Allana, founder of Bollyglow, have shared make-up tips to look stunning on your date.

* Go for no make-up look. Healthy looking skin with neutral eye and muted eyes and a bold liner to add that drama. This can be achieved by opting for good skin care products like a hydrating moisturiser and primer followed by using a sheer foundation focusing more on the skin. Finish off with soft nude lip and cheek stains in neutral tones. Focus on the eyes with a classic bold eye liner.

* Another look you can opt for is a brown smokey eye and a matte red lip to give the perfect pout. This works well for lunch dates with your beau.

* Opt for a bright, hot trend. Go experimental with some glitter for making a statement. This works well for a fun night out to a club with your better half or your girl gang. Team this statement look with a classic little black dress.

* Keep your base clean and glowing. Lashes are a huge trend and can add a nice feminine touch. Team with a nude or pink gloss.

* Go for pink monotone look. Pink is feminine and trending right now. Opt for pink eyeshadow, pink blush and a hint of pink on the lips.

* Keep your base clean and dewy. Do up your eyes in jewel tone. Finish with a clear shimmering gloss. This look is perfect after a work date look.

 

