Step out in style with these Kolhapuris

By

Express News Service

Your search for a stylised, edgy pair of Kolhapuris to strut your tootsies in ends with designer Aprajita Toor’s trendy heels. “For me, Kolhapuri spells fierce, delightful and zealous,” enthuses Toor, as she brings out spanking new renditions of the traditional footwear for your shoe closet.

Usher the blushing pinks, brooding browns, limpid blues, glazed silver, muted gold and myriad metallic sheens into your wardrobes as the colours splash out in the handcrafted footwear.

“We keep a check on the latest colour trends and fashion forecasts, yet our colour palettes are predominately dependent on the season—bright colours for summers and metallics for festivities,” shares Toor.

Reinvented as wedges, blocks, kitten heels and stilletos, as opposed to the boring flats, the chappals are complete with comfortable toe loops, and meticulously handcrafted braids in leatherette (non-leather).

“I can simply live in a pair of Kolhapuris,” says Toor, a jewellery technologist by education, as she goes about creating her signature footwear with her team of adept craftsmen.

She is able to deftly blend comfort with fashion in coming up with attractive designs, complete with feminine tassels, golden thread work and the signature Kolhapuri dot of red.

“Communicating my ideas to them is a little challenging at times as they converse in a different dialect, but experimenting with different cuts and styles is a learning process for all of us,” says Toor with a smile, of her five-year-old, homegrown eclectic Indian brand, which is thriving and shining at a multitude of fashion weeks. Just call it fun, fierce, fabulous.