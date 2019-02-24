Home Lifestyle Fashion

SuperdrySport Comes to India

Published: 24th February 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By The New Indian Express
Express News Service

British clothing brand Superdry, famed for combining American design with Japanese style graphics, opened its first exclusive sport store in the country earlier this month at Delhi’s Promenade Mall. Called SuperdrySport, the store stocks everything from technical gear to workout essentials—anything that falls within the realm of athleisure and sportswear. 

With pieces engineered to enhance performance and aid goal-focussed activity, to more fashion-led items made with sports fabrics but designed more to turn heads, there are items carefully mastered to suit your ability. Geometry and pop grid structures are complemented with layered mesh weaves. The highly technical range is created with a distinct ‘win’ attitude featuring compression fits and engineered ventilation designs.

Practical fashion is the next big thing, highly favoured by millennials and is characterised by durability and utility. SuperdrySport aims to take advantage of the lucrative fitness market in India and plans to open as many as six standalone stores by the end of the year, revealed the brand’s business head Manu Sharma. “Athleisure is more than just a trend. It’s a way of living. SuperdrySport will be the next category of growth driver,” he said. Besides the Promenade store, two more exclusive stores will open within the next six  months in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. 

Superdry entered India in 2012 under a long-term distribution agreement with the Reliance Group. At present, the brand retails through 60 stores at premium malls across India. Focussing on high-quality products that fuse vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style, the brand’s clothing is characterised by quality fabrics, authentic vintage washes, unique detailing and tailored fits with diverse styling.

