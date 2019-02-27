Coming of age

Ayesha Tabassum By

When most Bollywood debutantes prefer a lead role opposite a male actor for their first break, one of South India’s most popular actresses did exactly the opposite. When Regina Cassandra was revealed as Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in the recently released Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it did come as a surprise that she had chosen this role.

When asked why she accepted to do a film that didn’t reveal her in the promos, Regina says, “My first thought was, ‘Do I want this to be my first film.’ But I was Shelly’s (Chopra Dhar, director of the film) only choice. That was obvious from how she pursued me to be part of this film. I loved the character, I loved the story and I was sold when I heard the script for the first time. I had that little doubt in my head. But I am glad that I picked this film to be my debut.”

However, what’s interesting is how Regina in real life is similar to her onscreen roles. She is affable, lively and is one of those actresses who always develops great friendships with her co-actresses. Even on the sets of her first Hindi film, the actress struck a chord with Sonam. “Since it was my first stint in Bollywood, instead of talking and mingling on sets, I would just sit and observe. But Sonam is very easy to become friends with because she is very down-to-earth. I remember, one day she opened her snack box and asked me if I wanted to eat makhana, I ate one and couldn’t stop eating. In fact, I finished her box. It’s very easy to become friends,” she remembers.

Even in the South Indian film industry, Regina has nurtured some really special relationships with her favourite actors and actresses. One of them being Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When asked about her fondness for the actress, Regina says, “Samantha is a really good friend and I look up to her. I have seen her grow from being a model in Chennai to what she is today. That’s a tremendous growth. I have utmost respect for her and she is always like a mama bear. She makes sure everyone around her is taken care of.”

Fresh off the success of her Bollywood debut, the young actress hopes she bags more roles in the Hindi film industry. But before that happens, Regina will be seen in the upcoming Tamil flick, Party, a Venkat Prabhu Hangover, a multi-starrer. When asked if competition in the film industry bothers her, she responds, “Competition is really overrated. The meaning is differently portrayed. It is viewed with a negative connotation in the film industry. However, it is good to be competitive. As long as you respect your counterparts, it’s all good.”

Another important aspect about Regina’s personality is her fashion statement. Always dressed in earthy tones and natural fabric, she is known for her fusion looks. “I am not a vegan, but I like to know that I am not harming the environment with what I wear. I like a lot of colours and quirky stuff, maybe that’s why people say I have a boho vibe,” says the actress