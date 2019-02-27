Home Lifestyle Fashion

Exquisite options for drapes

Published: 27th February 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:13 AM

Some of the products from the newly-launched collection by R R Decor.

By Express News Service

Premier textile design company RR Decor has launched a new collection of furnishing fabrics. Titled Zyme, the new collection offers a glamorous option for drapes, cushions, accessories and bedspreads.
The fabrics used in the collection come with unique textural patterns and exclusive hues. Perfect for upholstery and curtains, these versatile fabrics emanate a pretty luxurious feel.

Being a blend of linen, nylon and polyester, the fabric’s display is elegant with a natural sheen. The fabric used in the Zyme collection has a beautiful drape and fall for curtains and it is reassuringly durable for upholstery as well. The colour palette ranges from classic neutrals to contemporary brights, covering almost all the shades that are essential for decorating the interiors. The collection is available online (www.rredcor.com)and at the company’s store at X-21, Okhla Industrial Area.

